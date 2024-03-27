Sunil Grover Finally Opens Up About Long-Standing Feud With Kapil Sharma, Calls It A 'Publicity Stunt'

At a press conference held ahead of the show’s premiere on Netflix, Grover shed light on his infamous past rift with Kapil Sharma, humorously suggesting that their fight was merely ‘a publicity stunt’ concocted for Netflix, long before the streaming service arrived in India. After a span of seven years, the duo has reunited for the Netflix show, and Grover even light-heartedly joked about their resolved feud, claiming that it was all pre-planned from years ago.