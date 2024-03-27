Sunil Grover Finally Opens Up About Long-Standing Feud With Kapil Sharma, Calls It A 'Publicity Stunt'

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is making its way to OTT to entertain audiences once again. With its beloved characters, and light-hearted comedy, the show has reunited most of the members, including Sunil Grover.
At a press conference held ahead of the show’s premiere on Netflix, Grover shed light on his infamous past rift with Kapil Sharma, humorously suggesting that their fight was merely ‘a publicity stunt’ concocted for Netflix, long before the streaming service arrived in India. After a span of seven years, the duo has reunited for the Netflix show, and Grover even light-heartedly joked about their resolved feud, claiming that it was all pre-planned from years ago.
“We were seated on the flight and we learnt that Netflix was coming to India. So, kuch aisa ho ke (acha) publicity stunt ho,” he revealed while poking fun at their fight. He even joked that Netflix India had reached out to them, seeking solutions, and thus, the idea came to them.
The host-comedian himself further went on to address Grover’s absence from the show. He stated that Grover was busy shooting for other projects, which made it difficult to reunite. For Grover, coming back to the sets of the show is like ‘homecoming.’
As for ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show,’ it is set to air on March 30, and the first episode will be graced by Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.
Sunil Grover gained fame for his portrayal of beloved characters such as Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati on Sony’s ‘The Kapil Sharma Show.’ However, he surprised fans by departing from the show following a fallout with Kapil Sharma. Reports that time indicated that their dispute took place on a flight back from Australia in October 2017, with allegations of Sharma being intoxicated and physically assaulting Grover. As a result, he decided to leave the show.