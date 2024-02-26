Fans of ‘Suits’ are extremely excited to see that their beloved show is finally going to return as a spin-off. People were super excited too the cast of ‘Suits’ come together at award functions just to get the vision of a spin-off more prominent in their minds. Now that fans were expecting the cast to return, reports have confirmed that the spin-off, ‘Suits: LA’, might only have cameos from the original cast, and would be based on a different set of people altogether as the lead cast. However, fans were excited still to see Meghan Markle finally make a comeback to the screens. Sadly, that news too has been put to rest now as the chances of the Duchess making a return to your TV screens as Rachael Zane seem bleak.
The news of Meghan Markle not returning to the spin-off show was confirmed by a close friend, Rachael Harris, of the show’s creator while talking to Mirror. It’s being said that the show creator Aaron Korsh is trying to make this new version establish itself with its own solo identity. He doesn’t want the show to rely on the stars from the original series.
Rachael Harris was recently at the MUAHS Awards in Beverly Hills where she said, “Well, this is the thing -the only thing I know the truth is, is that Aaron Korsh who created the original Suits I know personally: and of course when I got wind that they were doing a Suits LA I was like, okay, so when am I working? And he was very clear with me that no one from the previous cast is going to be in Suits LA.” For the unversed, Rachael Harris played the popular character of Sheila Sazs.
She went on to further add, “I feel confident that they want this to soar on its own without any of the original cast. That doesn’t mean that we won’t pop in.” Ending the conversation in typical Sheila Sazs stylem Rachael Harris said, “He (Aaron Korsh) has not said anything to me about Megan popping in. We don’t talk about the Duchess. It’s rude. She has enough going on. You know what I mean? Let’s leave her alone for God’s sake. Right.”
Well, if the makers are willing to let this show take its own course, it could be possibly a good thing. After all, they tried to make a spin-off earlier ‘Pearson’ with the character of Jessica Pearson alone played by Gina Torres. However, the show got just one season, and then vanished into oblivion. A lot was said about why the show didn’t work. It was reported at that time that people were missing mor of the banter that the original cast used to have with each other. ‘Pearson’ had just one of the original cast and audiences missed seeing the rest.
Let’s hope this spin-off, ‘Suits: LA’ starts to have its own identity before deciding to bring in the original cast members for possible guest appearances.
What do you think? Should the original cast make a comeback with ‘Suits: LA’? Should Meghan Markle finally comeback to screens? Share your thoughts with us.