Fans of ‘Suits’ are extremely excited to see that their beloved show is finally going to return as a spin-off. People were super excited too the cast of ‘Suits’ come together at award functions just to get the vision of a spin-off more prominent in their minds. Now that fans were expecting the cast to return, reports have confirmed that the spin-off, ‘Suits: LA’, might only have cameos from the original cast, and would be based on a different set of people altogether as the lead cast. However, fans were excited still to see Meghan Markle finally make a comeback to the screens. Sadly, that news too has been put to rest now as the chances of the Duchess making a return to your TV screens as Rachael Zane seem bleak.