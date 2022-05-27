Sonu Sood: When You Are Not From The Film Background, You Are Offered Negative Roles

Actor Sonu Sood is all set for his upcoming release, ‘Prithviraj’. The actor will be seen playing the court poet Chand Vardai in the film starring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar and Sanjay Dutt.

Sood had created a classic image of himself as the Bollywood villain but is currently winning praises for the philanthropic work he has been doing since the pandemic began. As a result of that the actor has truly came a long way. Sood believes that he has also come a long way in terms of how he looked at getting roles previously and now.

Talking about what he feels to Times Now, Sood said, "I think it happens in life, when I first came to Mumbai, I only wanted to play positive roles, but when you are not for the film background, you are offered negative roles and you are not convinced as to why am I being offered negative roles, I used to get upset also, but then I realized you are playing an actor and you have to entertain, you play positive and negative, sometimes people love you more than the hero, that has also happened.”

Furthermore he said, "But then there's always a certain section of you which is still unexplored and I would say that the kind of roles I am getting now, the kind of makers I am working with closely, that is the section of my life that I want to give to those roles and I am waiting to new scripts. This is a cut-throat industry, and people only salute success.”

‘Prithiviraj’ will release on June 3.