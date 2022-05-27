Saturday, May 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sonu Sood: When You Are Not From The Film Background, You Are Offered Negative Roles

Actor Sonu Sood is looking forward to his next release 'Prithviraj'. Sood recently opened up about how his perception regarding roles offered to him has changed.

Sonu Sood: When You Are Not From The Film Background, You Are Offered Negative Roles
Sonu Sood Instagram/ @sonu_sood

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 May 2022 11:27 pm

Actor Sonu Sood is all set for his upcoming release, ‘Prithviraj’. The actor will be seen playing the court poet Chand Vardai in the film starring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar and Sanjay Dutt. 

Sood had created a classic image of himself as the Bollywood villain but is currently winning praises for the philanthropic work he has been doing since the pandemic began. As a result of that the actor has truly came a long way. Sood believes that he has also come a long way in terms of how he looked at getting roles previously and now. 

Related stories

Sonu Sood Promotes A Hospital Chain If They Give 50 Liver Transplants

Sonu Sood Reacts To Twitter Spat Between Kiccha Sudeep And Ajay Devgn

Sonu Sood Expresses Concern Over Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Talking about what he feels to Times Now, Sood said, "I think it happens in life, when I first came to Mumbai, I only wanted to play positive roles, but when you are not for the film background, you are offered negative roles and you are not convinced as to why am I being offered negative roles, I used to get upset also, but then I realized you are playing an actor and you have to entertain, you play positive and negative, sometimes people love you more than the hero, that has also happened.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

Furthermore he said, "But then there's always a certain section of you which is still unexplored and I would say that the kind of roles I am getting now, the kind of makers I am working with closely, that is the section of my life that I want to give to those roles and I am waiting to new scripts. This is a cut-throat industry, and people only salute success.”

‘Prithiviraj’ will release on June 3. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sonu Sood Prithviraj Movie Akshay Kumar Bollywood Movie Roles Art And Entertainment Upcoming Bollywood Movie Manushi Chhillar Sonu Sood India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Prima Weight Loss UK Reviews (Dragons Den Pills) Side Effects, Tablets | Does It Work?

Prima Weight Loss UK Reviews (Dragons Den Pills) Side Effects, Tablets | Does It Work?

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court