Slap Day: When Actors Got Into A Controversy Because Of A Slap

Thappad se darr nahi lagta, pyar se lagta hai (I don’t fear a slap, but I’m afraid of love)’ goes a popular dialogue from actor Salman Khan’s movie, ‘Dabangg’. The line is massively popular and is used as common lingo by youngsters all over. But there have been numerous times when the ‘thappad (slap)’ has been taken on very seriously by B-Town celebrities.

After Valentine’s week gets over, starts the anti-valentine’s week, which begins with the Slap Day. On this day, let’s go down memory lane and have a look at some of the most controversial incidents in recent Bollywood history, which involved a ‘slap’.

Salman Khan

Actor Salman Khan is usually known to be a great human being. But according to Spotboye.com, the actor smacked his bodyguard when he began shoving media members who got too near to him as he was seeing his friends Sussanne Khan and Preity Zinta off to their cars after celebrating the latter's birthday. In the past, Salman Khan's security had assaulted a member of the media, causing the media to boycott the star. Taking a hint from his previous experience, Salman Khan chose to chastise his guys rather than endure the wrath of the paparazzi. Later, the actor asked the videographer not to follow him home every night.

Govinda

Actor Govinda had reportedly slapped a fan. The showdown reached the court and after a lot of back and forth, finally the court had asked Govinda to be the larger person and apologise and resolve the matter. After a lengthy legal battle, finally Govinda lost, and went ahead to apologise to the fan whom he had slapped back in 2008. The matter was much publicized all these years, and it became a big talking point as Govinda was one of the big stars at that time.

John Abraham

Actor John Abraham is well-known for his pleasant demeanour and calm demeanour. However, on Thursday, September 29, 2016, with the release of the teaser for his new film, 'Force 2,' John Abraham lost his cool. According to accounts, when John Abraham exited the arena, a swarm of admirers rushed up to him. While the hunk of an actor would be perfectly content with it, it irritated him when one of the admirers grabbed his arm and tugged him for a selfie. Before rushing out in his car, John Abraham allegedly slapped the guy and threatened the paparazzi there with repercussions if they tried to videotape the event.

Gauahar Khan

A fan had smacked Gauahar Khan once. The actress, who is renowned for her appearances in films such as ‘Ishaqzaade’ and ‘Rocket Singh - Sales Man Of The Year’, received a nasty awakening when presenting the last episode of a reality program. An audience member allegedly harassed and threatened Gauahar Khan because of her revealing dress, according to reports. According to an Aarey colony police complaint, a guy among the crowd questioned Gauahar's behaviour. As a Muslim woman, she should not have worn such a short dress is something that the person had said. According to a PTI report, the culprit, named as Mohammed Akil Mallick (24), slapped and improperly touched Gauahar Khan during the show's break, but was quickly overcome by the security personnel stationed there, and the police were alerted.

Mika Singh

Singer Mika Singh had reportedly slapped a physician. Mika Singh is controversy's favourite kid, and he made headlines when he allegedly punched a doctor on stage at one of his gigs. The event occurred at a performance hosted by the Delhi Ophthalmological Society (DOS) as part of a three-day conference at the Delhi Pusa Institute Mela Ground in Inderpuri. The alleged event was captured on film and quickly went viral on the internet. On April 12, 2015, the Delhi police lodged a complaint against the singer at the Inderpuri police station for causing hurt and wrongful restraint on the doctor. Dr. Shrikant, an ophthalmologist, allegedly sustained internal injuries in his left ear as a result of the attack.