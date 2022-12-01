Shruti Srivastava: Suniel Shetty Has Such A Warm Aura

Model-turned-actress Shruti Srivastava is known for Viu Originals series ‘Kaushiki’ (2018) and ‘Gehraiyaan’ (2017) and is currently seen playing a pivotal role in ‘Dharavi Bank’ on MX Player, starring alongside Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and others.

Opening up about her role in the show Shruti says, "I am essaying the role of Sakeena and my partner is Michael (Luke Kenny). In the midst of all the chaos happening in Dharavi, I also have a huge crush on Mahesh (Freddy Daruwala) for many years and how I get trapped in a situation is something to watch out for."

Recalling her most difficult and memorable scene in the show she shares, "My last scene of this season where I literally sprained my neck and back is the memorable one. I gave my all to this most important scene of the show and even lost my voice too, shouting for the scene but in the end, it’s all worth it."

Describing her working experience with Suniel Shetty and others she says, "With Vivek Oberoi sir, I didn’t have scenes within this season however we dubbed together and we had a great chat. He also appreciated my work. With Suniel sir, I shot for 2 days and it felt so easy to work with him. He makes every artist so comfortable. He's so kind, grounded and humble. I loved working with him as he has such a warm aura."

Talking about how she landed the role, she adds, "I got a call from Kunal Shah's casting team to audition for this role. When I heard the character, I was nervous as it’s too challenging, fearless and bold. I wasn’t too sure if I want to do this but when I heard about the journey of this character I thought it has a lot of layers and scope of performance hence I choose this."

Speaking about the kind of responses she is receiving she states, "I'm actually very overwhelmed because I'm getting messages emails non-stop for this role. People are appreciating me so much and also telling me they'll miss me in season 2. Audiences are calling me by my character's name so I think my job is done when the audience recognises you from your character's name."