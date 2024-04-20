Art & Entertainment

Shruti Choudhary Sees Glimpses Of Love Shared By Laxmi And Narayan In Bulbul And Veer

Actress Shruti Choudhary, who essays the role of Bulbul in the television show 'Mera Balam Thanedaar', has shared that she sees the echoes of the timeless love shared by Goddess Laxmi and God Narayan between her character of Bulbul and Veer (essayed by Shagun Pandey).