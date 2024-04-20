Art & Entertainment

Shruti Choudhary Sees Glimpses Of Love Shared By Laxmi And Narayan In Bulbul And Veer

Actress Shruti Choudhary, who essays the role of Bulbul in the television show 'Mera Balam Thanedaar', has shared that she sees the echoes of the timeless love shared by Goddess Laxmi and God Narayan between her character of Bulbul and Veer (essayed by Shagun Pandey).

Advertisement

Sakshipost.com
Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary Photo: Sakshipost.com
info_icon

Actress Shruti Choudhary, who essays the role of Bulbul in the television show 'Mera Balam Thanedaar', has shared that she sees the echoes of the timeless love shared by Goddess Laxmi and God Narayan between her character of Bulbul and Veer (essayed by Shagun Pandey).

Actress Shruti Choudhary, who essays the role of Bulbul in the television show 'Mera Balam Thanedaar', has shared that she sees the echoes of the timeless love shared by Goddess Laxmi and God Narayan between her character of Bulbul and Veer (essayed by Shagun Pandey).

The narrative of the show unfolds between an underage bride, Bulbul (Shruti Choudhary), and a police inspector, Veer (Shagun Pandey). Despite their initial differences, the two embark on a journey to build a foundation of trust and navigate the complexities of married life.

Advertisement

In a heartfelt revelation, the actress expressed her desire to find a life partner similar to her on-screen counterpart, Veer.

Shruti Choudhary said: “When I imagine the perfect couple, God ‘Laxmi’ and ‘Narayan’ come to mind. I've always envisioned my partner embodying the virtues of Lord Narayan, and watching Veer's character in the show reflects many of those qualities.”

She added, “His caring and devoted nature towards Bulbul warms my heart. Veer consistently prioritises her happiness and well-being. In Bulbul and Veer, I see echoes of the timeless love shared by Laxmi and Narayan.”

In the ongoing plot, Veer surprises Bulbul with a college outfit, but she chooses a saree instead. Meanwhile, Kaveri and Drishti conspire against Bulbul, exposing Vardhan's role. Bulbul faces ragging at college, bravely disclosing her connection with Varnika. Veer witnesses her resilience and stands by her against Varnika's intimidation.

Advertisement

'Mera Balam Thanedaar’ airs Monday to Friday on Colors.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
  8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final