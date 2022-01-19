Actor Shreyas Talpade who has dubbed the film in Hindi for the lead character of 'Pushpa: The Rise' played by the Telugu star Allu Arjun was ecstatic on having had the opportunity. He shared his experience of dubbing for the character of Pushpa.

On being asked how he felt about voicing the character, Talpade said "I am happy with the response the film has got. For every artist it is always very heartening when your work is appreciated. I consider myself very fortunate. I don’t do dubbing regularly. The only film I dubbed for before 'Pushpa' was 'The Lion King' which also had a phenomenal run at the box office. And now 'Pushpa' is also doing fabulous at the box office," according to an interview in ET.

He further added that "I would like to give credit to Allu Arjun ji for a phenomenal performance which made my job much easier. It is every actor’s dream to play a part like this and say lines like these. I didn’t have the opportunity to play that character as an actor, but I am happy that I could reach out to the audience through my voice."

Speaking on how he prepared to voice the character and give it the same charisma as actor Allu Arjun did on screen, he said "You look at the character’s swag, attitude, and body language. Pushpa's character was so raw, he works at a saw mill, and grows up on his own. Like I said, Allu Arjun ji’s performance made my job easier. I had to just complement his performance through my voice. Our dubbing director Abu ji helped me a lot with little-little improvisations and nuances."

Talking about his thoughts on the Hindi release of actor Allu Arjun’s Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', he said "I had no clue about the film’s theatrical release. They said that the film is going to come on Goldmine Films. So, I said, when that happens, I can do it. But right now, I am in a time crunch with other commitments. I admire Allu Arjun ji’s work and with 'Pushpa' he has become a pan-India star. You can see the number of reels made with the dialogues of 'Pushpa'. It’s pan-India; not just in the South. He is known as Pushpa now."