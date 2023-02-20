Shoaib Ibrahim Recalls Pranking His Co-Actors On The Sets Of 'Ajooni'

'Sasural Simar Ka' actor Shoaib Ibrahim is currently seen in the TV show 'Ajooni' and had been playing pranks on his co-actors Ayushi Khurana and Veena Kapoor while shooting.



He said: "I tricked my co-star Ayushi when we were shooting a scene on the terrace by asking her to use a ladder to climb up onto the terrace, but when she got there she was scared, so I asked her to sit on the crane where she was unaware of the rule that anyone sitting on the crane while being in front of the camera must provide a treat for the entire crew, so she eventually realised that she had been duped by me and for the same reason she treated the entire crew with Magnum ice cream."



The 35-year-old actor has been part of several well-known fictional dramas including 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai', 'Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey', 'Ishq Mein Marjawan', among others. He also made his Bollywood debut with 'Battalion 609'. Now, in his current project, 'Ajooni', he is playing the male lead, Rajveer Singh Bagga.



Not only Ayushi but the actor also played a prank on his other co-star Veena Kapoor.



He went on: "While we were shooting a scene in which Veerji aka Praveen Sirohi who plays my elder brother had to beat me using a bottle and Veena Kapoor had to stop him from doing the same, but when she tried to stop, I raised my head and got injured, where she got scared and looked worrisome. So afterwards, we decided to say the truth that she was been pranked. So basically, I love to do a small prank on others as I am a little mischievous and I am hoping to prank again someday."



'Ajooni' airs on Star Bharat.