Shireen Mirza Celebrates Her First Eid With Her Husband After Marriage

Shireen Mirza, a popular television actress, is celebrating Eid 2022 for the first time with her husband, Hasan Sartaj. Mirza said 'Qubool Hai' to her husband, Hasan Sartaj, in an intimate ceremony on October 24, 2021. Since then, fans on social media have been obsessed with her wedding photos.

Mirza frequently shares snippets of her happily ever after on social media. She recently posted a picture with Sartaj. She had written underneath it that she had prayed for him in every 'dua.' The actress was seen twinning with her hubby in navy blue costumes in the snap. She looked lovely in a navy-blue sharara. She wore similar bracelets, but it was her large diamond ring that caught the eye of the audience. Her engagement ring is set with three diamonds in the centre, and fans on social media can't stop talking about it.

Mirza, last year, uploaded a wonderful video of how she was greeted in her Sasural. Fans got to see her complete in-law's family welcoming the entry of the new bahu to their house. She was greeted with a lovely flower arrangement. Mirza had written alongside it: "Sasural genda phool (sic).”

Mirza had also recently shared a picture and video with actor Vicky Kaushal. The two of them had been in the same acting class in their initial days in the film and television industry.