Shehnaaz Gill Touches Sidharth Shukla’s Tattoo, Leaves SidNaaz Fans Emotional

On the occasion of the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shehnaaz Gill went to Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja pandal recently. She went there with her brother to ask for Lord Ganesh's blessings. Shehbaaz Gill, the actress’ brother was beside her the whole time. What caught netizens' attention was that during the visit, Shehnaaz Gill was seen touching the tattoo of the late Sidharth Shukla, which is made on the left arm of her brother Shehbaaz Gill.

Due to Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s adorable chemistry on ‘Bigg Boss 13’, they both started getting affectionately called by their fans as SidNaaz, gaining popularity on Indian television and social media. Fans of SidNaaz became emotional at this point seeing Shehnaaz Gill hold Sidharth Shukla’s tattoo so dearly.

Shehnaaz wore a mustard salwar suit and accessorised it with a chic nose pin and a pair of hoop earrings.

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill opened out about how she handled her grief in the wake of Sidharth Shukla's death. On September 2, 2021, Sidharth died, apparently after a heart attack. Shehnaaz Gill was crushed by Sidharth Shukla's passing and decided to avoid the spotlight for more than a month.

“Duniya ke aage roge to log bolenge sympathy gain kar rahi hai (If you are crying in public, people will say that you are gaining sympathy) People would consider you weak and I never want to come across as one. However, I have never tried to hide my emotions. I dealt with it myself and I am fine with it absolutely,” Shehnaaz Gill had told Bollywood Bubble.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill has frequently been the target of trolls. Trolls have often flaked her for "having fun" and for having moved on in her life months after Sidharth Shukla's passing. When footage of her dancing and laughing at an engagement party that was held a few months after Sidharth Shukla's passing surfaced, she was met with a great deal of backlash.

However, Shehnaaz Gill honoured the late actor by releasing the music video ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ before picking up her career as a memorial to Sidharth Shukla.