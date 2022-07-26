Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sasikumar-starrer 'Common Man' Renamed As 'Naan Mirugamai Mara'

The title of director Sathyasiva's upcoming action entertainer, featuring actors Sasikumar and Haripriya in the lead, has now been changed to 'Naan Mirugamai Mara'.

Naan Mirugamai Mara
Naan Mirugamai Mara Google Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jul 2022 2:27 pm

The title of director Sathyasiva's upcoming action entertainer, featuring actors Sasikumar and Haripriya in the lead, has now been changed to 'Naan Mirugamai Mara'.

Earlier, the film had been titled 'Common Man'.

In a statement, Chendur Film International, the production house producing the film, officially announced that they had changed the title from 'Common Man' to 'Naan Mirugamai Mara' because of a few disputes that had erupted.

Expectations from the film, which features Vikranth as the villain, had increased ever since the unit chose to release a small video clip on Vikranth's character, titled, 'Glimpse of Satan'.


Describing his role, the team had then said, "Every story has a villian but we have a Satan and the Glimpse of Satan has been unveiled."

The film, which is being bankrolled by T D Rajha of Chendur Films International, has Ghibran scoring its music.

The movie is being cinematograped by Raja Bhattacharjee and edited by Srikanth N B.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sasikumar Title Announcement Naan Mirugamai Mara Haripriya
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nitish Kumar Tests Positive For Covid19

Nitish Kumar Tests Positive For Covid19

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites