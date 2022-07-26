Sasikumar-starrer 'Common Man' Renamed As 'Naan Mirugamai Mara'

The title of director Sathyasiva's upcoming action entertainer, featuring actors Sasikumar and Haripriya in the lead, has now been changed to 'Naan Mirugamai Mara'.



Earlier, the film had been titled 'Common Man'.



In a statement, Chendur Film International, the production house producing the film, officially announced that they had changed the title from 'Common Man' to 'Naan Mirugamai Mara' because of a few disputes that had erupted.



Expectations from the film, which features Vikranth as the villain, had increased ever since the unit chose to release a small video clip on Vikranth's character, titled, 'Glimpse of Satan'.

We are delighted to announce that the title of @SasikumarDir starrer #CommonMan is now changed to #NaanMirugamaiMara 💥 pic.twitter.com/RHx0V7vA7Z — Chendur Film International (@ChendurFilm) July 25, 2022



Describing his role, the team had then said, "Every story has a villian but we have a Satan and the Glimpse of Satan has been unveiled."



The film, which is being bankrolled by T D Rajha of Chendur Films International, has Ghibran scoring its music.



The movie is being cinematograped by Raja Bhattacharjee and edited by Srikanth N B.

[With Inputs From IANS]