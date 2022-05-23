Monday, May 23, 2022
Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Inches Closer To $200 Million Mark Worldwide

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', Indian actor Mahesh Babu's latest film, is closing in on Rs 200 crore worldwide. Parasuram Petla directed the commercial entertainer.

Updated: 23 May 2022 7:12 pm

The success of Indian actor Mahesh Babu's latest film, ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, demonstrates his star power. The film, directed by Parasuram, had a strong second weekend with massive collections in both the domestic and international markets. 

‘SVP’ posted solid figures in the second weekend as well, owing to the film's lower ticket prices. By the end of the second weekend, the film had broken many box office records, including the highest grosser record in Tollywood (regional film).

While the film has already surpassed the 100 million share mark, it is on its way to a worldwide gross of 200 million dollars (196.1). Previously, ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’, ‘Maharshi’, and ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ received 100 Cr+ shares. This is Babu's fourth consecutive 100 crore+ share film. 

In the overseas market, the film surpasses the lifetime collections of Babu's previous film ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ and becomes his biggest hit.

‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ grossed ($2,288,613) in its lifetime, while Sarkaru Vaari Paata grossed $26,573 from 155 locations as of 10 pm est, bringing the total to $2,291,728. 

Babu's endurance draws audiences to theatres. ‘SVP’ is making the most of the lack of competition in the second week, with no notable releases last Friday. 

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is becoming the biggest blockbuster in Babu's career, as well as the all-time highest grosser in Tollywood (regional film).

