Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in 2020. It was a challenging period for both the actor and his family. He has fought and emerged back stronger.

As per spotboye, Dutt revealed that he got the checkup done because of breathlessness. There was water in his lungs so they initially suspected pneumonia, which turned out to be cancer.

Dutt said, "How to break it to me, this was a big issue. I could have broken somebody's face. So, my sister came and told me. I said, 'Okay, I got cancer, now what?' Then you start planning things, will do this and that... But I did cry for over two-three hours because I was thinking about my kids and my life and my wife and everything. These flashes come and I said, 'I am going to stop getting weak.’"

Dutt got help from director Rakesh Roshan’s doctor. He said, "They told me I'd vomit, so I told the doctor 'mereko kuch nahi hoga', I'll not lose hair, I'll not vomit, I won't lie on the bed, and she kind of smiled. I did my chemotherapy, and I came back and I sat on that bike for one hour and I cycled, I did that day after day, every day. After every chemo session I did that. It was crazy."

Few months post his diagnosis, on the occasion of his kids, Iqra and Shahraan’s, birthday Dutt announced that he is cancer free. He shared a heart touching note.