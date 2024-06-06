Sania Mirza Talks To Kapil Sharma About Her Winning Streak Against Martina Hingis

"We used to feel, we wouldn't lose when we stepped into the court. And this feeling is very rare for athletes to experience. I was so humbled and privileged that I was able to experience that," said Sania. She added: "After starting in August 2015 , we went on to lose our first match only after six months in 2016 -- March. So, for almost six to seven months, we forgot the feeling of losing." 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' will air on Saturday at 8 p.m. on Netflix.