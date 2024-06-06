Art & Entertainment

Sania Mirza Talks To Kapil Sharma About Her Winning Streak Against Martina Hingis

The former Tennis player Sania Mirza, who appeared on the new episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' (TGIKS) recalled about the record-breaking streak of wins in 2015-2016 where along with her partner, Martina Hingis (Swiss player), the duo won 44 matches straight

Sania Mirza
Sania Mirza Photo: X
info_icon

The former Tennis player Sania Mirza, who appeared on the new episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' (TGIKS) recalled about the record-breaking streak of wins in 2015-2016 where along with her partner, Martina Hingis (Swiss player), the duo won 44 matches straight.

The show is hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma, and the 11th episode brought a sporty streak with the 'Pride of India' -- a strong female panel this weekend. Apart from Sania Mirza, the episode witnessed sporting legends like Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom and Sift Kaur Samra. During the conversation, Sania shared: "I think all of the women sitting on this couch can understand this…when you hit a streak (winning back-to-back), athletes like to call it being 'In the zone'... Honestly, I think that's the best way I can describe what Martina and I had for those six months."

"We used to feel, we wouldn't lose when we stepped into the court. And this feeling is very rare for athletes to experience. I was so humbled and privileged that I was able to experience that," said Sania. She added: "After starting in August 2015 , we went on to lose our first match only after six months in 2016 -- March. So, for almost six to seven months, we forgot the feeling of losing." 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' will air on Saturday at 8 p.m. on Netflix.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Update: Rainfall In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru; Heatwave To Prevail Across States, Says IMD | Details Inside
  2. PM Congratulates Claudia Sheinbaum For Winning Mexico's Presidential Poll
  3. Delhi Water Crisis: Supreme Court Directs Himachal Pradesh To Release Surplus Water
  4. Outlook India: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
  5. Chinese Visa Scam: Delhi Court Grants Congress' Karti Chidambaram Regular Bail| Details Inside
Entertainment News
  1. Jennifer Lopez Opens Up On The 'Negativity' Amidst Rumours Of Her Split With Ben Affleck
  2. Sunil Pal Reveals Shah Rukh Khan Would 'Silently' Visit Slums To Meet His Staff Member's Family
  3. Kushal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi Spark Dating Rumours Again As The Former Kisses His 'Barsatein' Co-Star In New Video
  4. ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor's Film Slows Down
  5. Vijay Sethupathi-Anurag Kashyap Starrer 'Maharaja' Set To Release On THIS Day In June, Check Out New Poster Inside
Sports News
  1. India At T20 World Cup: Rishabh Pant Will Continue To Bat At No. 3, Vikram Rathour Confirms
  2. T20 World Cup: Australia Ride On All-Round Stoinis Show To Beat Oman By 39 Runs - In Pics
  3. Champions League: Italiano Faces Tough Challenge Following Motta's Exit As Coach Of Debutant Bologna
  4. French Open Day 11 Recap: Zverev Sets Up Ruud Semi-Final; Bopanna-Ebden Into Last Four Too
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner, French Open 2024 Semi-Final Live Streaming: Head-To-Head, When, Where To Watch
World News
  1. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  2. WHO Confirms First Human Death From Bird Flu In Mexico | Details
  3. Moscow-Washington Relation Won't Change, No Matter Who Wins US Election: President Putin
  4. Death Toll From Floods Across Southern Germany Rises To 6
  5. ‘Returning To Work Will Be A Miracle’: In 1st Speech After Assassination Attempt, Slovakia PM ‘Forgives’ Attacker
Latest Stories
  1. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  3. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  4. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: NDA Prepares For Modi 3.0; Bangladesh PM Hasina Headed To Delhi
  6. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win