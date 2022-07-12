Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd Has A Fan In Ranveer Brar

The web series 'Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt Ltd' featuring national Award-winning actress Amruta Subhash was released on July 8 on Zee 5.

Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar
Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 4:47 pm

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, who made his acting debut with the Hansal Mehta-directed short story 'Baai' in the OTT anthology 'Modern Love Mumbai', is quite impressed with the recently released web show 'Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd', which stars Amruta Subhash, Anup Soni, Yamini Das and Anandeshwar Dwivedi.



Commenting on the show, Brar shares, "In today's day and age there are very few shows that showcase the camaraderie between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law and 'Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd' is one such show. It delves deeper and gives you a fresh perspective into the relationships and the world of entrepreneurship."

The celebrity chef, who hauled coals for his first ustad in Lucknow and also launched a swish open-air Spanish restaurant at The Claridges in New Delhi, also shared that he feels the story will not only connect with the audience but will also inspire them. In his opinion, each character has been crafted carefully.

Talking about the performances, Brar whips up a delectable analogy through his words as he says, "Amruta Subhash plays Suman who is constantly struggling to set up an achaar business and kickstart her entrepreneurial journey which she does brilliantly. I haven't seen her play such a character before."

"I have always admired Amruta's work, she constantly chooses roles that leave an impact on the audience. What added that extra layer for me was her chemistry with the other actors like Anup Soni, Yamini ji, Anjana and others. I really enjoyed watching the show - It's Katta Meetha just like achaar. I am sure the audience will love it too", he concludes.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Related stories

Amruta Subhash: Indian Women Are Much More Than What We Perceive Of Them

Food Has Touched Me In Different Ways: Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Ranveer Brar Celebrity Chefs Amruta Subhash Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt Ltd Web Series Zee5 Amruta Subhash Ranveer Brar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG