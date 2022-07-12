Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd Has A Fan In Ranveer Brar

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, who made his acting debut with the Hansal Mehta-directed short story 'Baai' in the OTT anthology 'Modern Love Mumbai', is quite impressed with the recently released web show 'Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd', which stars Amruta Subhash, Anup Soni, Yamini Das and Anandeshwar Dwivedi.





Commenting on the show, Brar shares, "In today's day and age there are very few shows that showcase the camaraderie between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law and 'Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd' is one such show. It delves deeper and gives you a fresh perspective into the relationships and the world of entrepreneurship."



The celebrity chef, who hauled coals for his first ustad in Lucknow and also launched a swish open-air Spanish restaurant at The Claridges in New Delhi, also shared that he feels the story will not only connect with the audience but will also inspire them. In his opinion, each character has been crafted carefully.



Talking about the performances, Brar whips up a delectable analogy through his words as he says, "Amruta Subhash plays Suman who is constantly struggling to set up an achaar business and kickstart her entrepreneurial journey which she does brilliantly. I haven't seen her play such a character before."



"I have always admired Amruta's work, she constantly chooses roles that leave an impact on the audience. What added that extra layer for me was her chemistry with the other actors like Anup Soni, Yamini ji, Anjana and others. I really enjoyed watching the show - It's Katta Meetha just like achaar. I am sure the audience will love it too", he concludes.

[With Inputs From IANS]