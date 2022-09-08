Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Rooh Baba In 'Kundali Bhagya'? Sanjay Gagnani Reveals His Next Disguise

Sanjay Gagnani
Sanjay Gagnani Instagram: @sanjaygagnaniofficial

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 4:12 pm

'Kundali Bhagya' actor Sanjay Gagnani takes inspiration from Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's character of Rooh Baba from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

The TV actor, who is playing the negative role of  Prithvi Malhotra in the serial, talks about getting into his new avatar for the sequence.

He said: "I have taken up a lot of disguises for 'Kundali Bhagya', but this one was really very different. The iconic character of a baba became a hit once again with the masses, all thanks to Kartik Aaryan."

"I have experimented with multiple looks with a countless number of costumes and outfits in the show, this was the first time I took up the avatar of a baba. For the same, I took some inspiration from our rooh baba and I am truly having a gala time."

The 'Savdhaan India' actor adds further how tough it is to get into different looks for the show and he mentioned: "As an actor, you get to play a totally different role during such a sequence and while it is demanding to adjust to the change, I enjoy it to the core."

He asserts that he always tries to give his best and hopes audience admires him for his role

"I try very hard to meet all the expectations, especially the benchmark that I have set for myself. Having said that, I am really happy that the audience has showered me with a lot of love for the sequence already and I hope they continue supporting me all my life," he concluded.

'Kundali Bhagya' stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sanjay Gagnani and Shakti Arora. It airs on Zee TV.

