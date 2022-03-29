Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
Rimi Sen To Make A Comeback Soon

Actress Rimi Sen, who is known for her role in the film 'Dhoom', will start shooting for the music video in the second week of April.

Rimi Sen Credit: Instagram

Updated: 29 Mar 2022 12:59 pm

Actress Rimi Sen will soon be making a comeback with a music video. Known for her sizzling role in the Yash Raj Films' 'Dhoom', the actress had completely disappeared. However, she will soon commence shooting for her music video, a project directed by Prerna Arora.

The shooting will start on April 12. In an exclusive report by  ETimes, Sen said, “As you all know, I have been away from the movies and film industry and the sole reason behind that is - I tried so many things, different kinds of movies, but I never could achieve that creative satisfaction which I was looking for all this while."

She added, “I never wanted to work for money, I always wanted to work for my creative satisfaction. That was my only goal. I was totally confused back then and I started working only with big banners, big actors, where I never paid any attention to my role and I made a big mistake that time."

However, the actress, who was also seen in Bigg Boss, soon realised that she had to alter her plans. “But later on when I realised, but few years down the line, I realised that I can't go on like this. I have to step back for a little while. I will have to resign from my career for a while. And I started to approach directors like Sriram Raghavan and others for films. Then I did films like 'Johnny Gaddar' and 'Sankat City', but unfortunately, they didn't work well at the box office."

She eventually wanted to get into production and is now working on a couple of web series. “I then realised, in order to get creative satisfaction, you don't have to always act, you can direct, you can be a producer as well. Now, things have opened up for everyone with the emergence of OTT platforms. So, I thought of being a producer. I made a film called 'Budhiya Singh Won't Run' which fetched us National Award in 2015. Then I was quite satisfied with the response that 'Budhiya Singh' got."

