Rimi Sen To Make A Comeback Soon

Actress Rimi Sen will soon be making a comeback with a music video. Known for her sizzling role in the Yash Raj Films' 'Dhoom', the actress had completely disappeared. However, she will soon commence shooting for her music video, a project directed by Prerna Arora.

The shooting will start on April 12. In an exclusive report by ETimes, Sen said, “As you all know, I have been away from the movies and film industry and the sole reason behind that is - I tried so many things, different kinds of movies, but I never could achieve that creative satisfaction which I was looking for all this while."

She added, “I never wanted to work for money, I always wanted to work for my creative satisfaction. That was my only goal. I was totally confused back then and I started working only with big banners, big actors, where I never paid any attention to my role and I made a big mistake that time."

However, the actress, who was also seen in Bigg Boss, soon realised that she had to alter her plans. “But later on when I realised, but few years down the line, I realised that I can't go on like this. I have to step back for a little while. I will have to resign from my career for a while. And I started to approach directors like Sriram Raghavan and others for films. Then I did films like 'Johnny Gaddar' and 'Sankat City', but unfortunately, they didn't work well at the box office."

She eventually wanted to get into production and is now working on a couple of web series. “I then realised, in order to get creative satisfaction, you don't have to always act, you can direct, you can be a producer as well. Now, things have opened up for everyone with the emergence of OTT platforms. So, I thought of being a producer. I made a film called 'Budhiya Singh Won't Run' which fetched us National Award in 2015. Then I was quite satisfied with the response that 'Budhiya Singh' got."