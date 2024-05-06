Richa Chadha Recalls 'Terrible Experiences' With Female Producers, 'Toxic' Co-Stars: Have Enough Vile Women Around

Popular actress Richa Chadha, who has been a vocal advocate for feminism, has frequently spoken up about workplace sexism and outrightly supported her female colleagues in the industry. Recently, she shared her insights on her idea of feminism, revealing her ‘terrible experiences’ with female producers who pretend to support other women. In a conversation with News18, she also discussed coming across ‘toxic’ co-actors who aim to always compete with her.
“I don’t think I subscribe to the fact that all women are saints. I’ve had some terrible experiences with female producers whose checks bounced and they pretend to be feminists on Twitter. I’ve also had toxic co-actors constantly competing with me by not giving the right cues and cutting out the lights in scenes. I can’t say that I have had a uniform, monolithic experience. Sisterhood definitely exists and it’s real when you build it, craft it and nurture it. But it takes more than one person to understand and create that,” the actress revealed.
Sharing her thoughts on how the definition of feminism has evolved and been altered over time, the ‘Fukrey’ actress went on to say, “I think it’s an anti-feminist notion to think that women are not capable of evil. That’s just a dumb thing. We have enough vile women around us. Women defending rapists are vile, corrupt and horrible but they’re often in positions of power. They’re often given a platform by the media too.”
The ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actress went on to say that she knows many women who are extremely patriarchal and misogynist and plenty of men who advocate for feminism, further stating that it’s “not a gendered thing.”
Meanwhile, professionally, the actress was last seen promoting and sharing the screen space with five powerful female co-stars in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.’ The series is available to stream on Netflix.