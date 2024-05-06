Richa Chadha Recalls 'Terrible Experiences' With Female Producers, 'Toxic' Co-Stars: Have Enough Vile Women Around

“I don’t think I subscribe to the fact that all women are saints. I’ve had some terrible experiences with female producers whose checks bounced and they pretend to be feminists on Twitter. I’ve also had toxic co-actors constantly competing with me by not giving the right cues and cutting out the lights in scenes. I can’t say that I have had a uniform, monolithic experience. Sisterhood definitely exists and it’s real when you build it, craft it and nurture it. But it takes more than one person to understand and create that,” the actress revealed.