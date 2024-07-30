Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's Newborn Meets Her 'Hot Maasis' Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza And Tanvi Azmi- See Pics

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their first child, a baby girl on July 16. They shared the first glimpse of their newborn recently. On Monday, Richa's close friends Shabana Azmi, Tanvi Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, and Dia Mirza visited the new parents' house to see their daughter.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Richa Chadha shared pics posing with her baby and all the ladies. Ali also made a special appearance in a couple of pics. Richa captioned the pics, ''An evening drenched in rain and love, with piping hot khaalas/maasik and sabudana wadas . I think the tea was too cold for @tanveazmi apologies! How lucky is this little girl to be blessed and touched by the most loving and the very best! How happy is Guddu Pandit! How pampered is the mom!'' She added, ''Thank the heavens for bonds like these @urmilamatondkarofficial @azmishabana18 @diamirzaofficial !
A big thanks to Dia, for sorting me out… I mean A to Z pregnancy wise! 👶☺️❤️🪬forever indebted and grateful ! Love you all !!! (sic)''.
Have a look at her post here.
Shabana also shared some adorable snaps from her visit and wrote, ''With the khala / Masis of the new mum and baby (sic)''.
Richa recently shared a fun video with Ali, as their baby girl kept them awake all night. In the video, Richa was seen doing lip sync on SRK’s song 'Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana' from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and Ali was doing a funny dance in the background.
The couple is yet to reveal the face of their munchkin. However, they gave a glimpse as they shared a pic of their daughter's cute feet.
Richa and Ali announced the arrival of their child with a joint statement. The said, ''We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are over joyed and we thank our well wishers for their love and blessings!''