Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Wedding: The 'Masaan' Actress To Wear Jewellery Made By 175-Year-Old Bikaneri Family

Actress Richa Chadha is all set to take her relationship with her ‘Fukrey' co-star Ali Fazal to the next level by tying the knot in October and it has now been revealed that the ‘Masaan’ actor has got her wedding jewellery made by an iconic Bikaneri Family Jeweller. The handcrafted royal jewellery has been made by a 175-year-old jewellery family who does very selective work and the actress is going to wear the custom-made piece for the Delhi functions.

The Khajanchi family are a revered family of jewellers who are known for their statement heirloom pieces and they will be designing signature pieces for Richa. The Khajanchi family are descendants of Moti Chand Khajanchi, one of the earliest art collectors in Rajasthan and the patrons of their jewellery includes the royal family of Bikaner.

Richa recently took to her Twitter handle to confirm her October wedding, “New Life, Loading," says the post along with a caption that reads, “can’t wait for October.”



Richa and Ali will kick start their wedding celebrations in Delhi on September 30 and conclude in Mumbai on October 7. While the wedding is set to take place in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony with close family and friends, the couple will have two grand receptions for New Delhi and Mumbai, on October 2 and October 7 respectively.



One of the places where Richa and Ali’s pre-wedding celebrations will be taking place is an exclusive and one of India’s oldest clubs, the Delhi Gymkhana Club. Established in 1913, the club is one of the country’s oldest and most exclusive venues in the National Capital. Reportedly, the venue will host one of the ceremonies. The club is said to have a wait list of almost 37 years for membership.



The duo, who have been dating for a really long time, initially planned to marry in April 2020 but owing to covid restrictions, the wedding was postponed twice.



The two reportedly met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2012 for the first time and will soon be seen sharing screen space once again in the third installment of the 'Fukrey' franchise.