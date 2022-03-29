Just recently, the movie ‘Animal's team confirmed that actress Parineeti Chopra will not be a part of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. ‘Animal’ will feature actors Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deal in major roles. Ever since Parineeti Chopra’s departure from the film was announced there is a talk about which actress will replace her.

According to Pinkvilla, actress Rashmika Mandanna has been signed on as the female lead for ‘Animal’. A source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla, “Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga felt that Rashmika fits the bill to the T. They wanted a fresh cast, rather than repeating the pairing of RK with another actress. The duo feels that both RK and Rashmika will set the screen on fire with their chemistry in Animal. The two share an interesting dynamic in the film.” As per reports, Mandanna will be seen as Ranbir Kapoor’s wife in the movie.

The shoot of ‘Animal’ is expected to begin in summer after Ranbir Kapoor wraps up the untitled Luv Ranjan movie.

In the coming months, Kapoor will make frequent appearances in the cinemas starting from July with ‘Shamshera’. In September, he will be seen in the much-awaited ‘Brahmastra’. In 2023, the actor will be seen in Luv Ranjan's yet unnamed rom-com movie and ‘Animal’ in the second half.

Mandanna, on the other hand, is set for her Bollywood debut alongside actor Siddharth Malhotra in ‘Mission Majnu’. It will be followed by ‘Goodbye’ which also features actor Amitabh Bachchan. She already has the Magnus opus, ‘Pushpa 2’ with Allu Arjun on her lists and is in talks with Dharma Productions for another film.

‘Animal’ is set in the backdrop of the gun mafia in India. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as a part of a family of gangsters led by his father, Anil Kapoor. The character that Bobby Deol will play hasn’t been revealed yet.