Friday, Oct 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ram Charan Connects With Indian School Students In Japan

Telugu star Ram Charan is now busy promoting S.S. Rajamouli's blockbuster film 'RRR' in Japan.

Ram Charan For 'RRR' In Japan
Ram Charan For 'RRR' In Japan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Oct 2022 8:09 pm

Telugu star Ram Charan is now busy promoting S.S. Rajamouli's blockbuster film 'RRR' in Japan.

Ahead of the movie's theatrical release, Ram Charan, who plays the central role in the film along with Junior NTR, has been busy meeting up with his fans and admirers over there. Rajamouli and Junior NTR are also in Japan for the promotional trip.

As part of his promotional activities, Ram Charan and his wife Upasna visited the India International School, Tokyo, where he was warmly welcomed by the students.


The enthusiastic fans spent quality time with him and also gave him soft toys that resembled his pet, Rhyme, as a loving gesture.

The movie, which has been the No. 2 grosser of 2022, is releasing on Friday in Japan.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ram Charan Ram Charan RRR RRR RRR In Japan Indian School Students Junior NTR SS Rajamouli Movie Release Date India
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ronaldo Axed From MUFC Squad

Ronaldo Axed From MUFC Squad

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge