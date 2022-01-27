Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Rajnikanth Wants Daughter Aishwaryaa And Dhanush To Reconcile

After 18 years of marriage, Aishwaryaa and Dhanush confirmed their separation on January 17. According to reports, Rajinikanth and the rest of the family want them to reunite.

Rajinikanth wants Aishwaryaa to mend her marriage with Dhanush. - Instagram

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 3:39 pm

Actor Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their separation on their separate social media profiles on January 17. This came as a major surprise to their family members, admirers, and friends. According to recent reports, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's father, superstar Rajinikanth, wants his daughter to 'mend her marriage' with Dhanush and has been talking to her about it.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush had been married for 18 years until they divorced on January 17. Yatra and Linga are their two sons. Both of them are presently in Hyderabad, working on their different projects after their separation.

Meanwhile, recent rumours indicate that Rajinikanth is suffering as a result of Dhanush and Aishwaryaa's divorce. He is thought to be making an effort to reunite them by conducting conversations with them. 

According to a report by India Today, a source said, "Rajini sir has taken his daughter’s break up very badly. He keeps insisting that the separation is temporary. He has been urging his daughter to mend her marriage." It's unknown whether Aishwaryaa and Dhanush would reconcile after making a public statement.

Similarly, Dhanush's father, filmmaker Kasthuri Raja, stated that the couple had not yet filed for divorce. Instead, he referred to it as a family feud, and he is attempting to talk to both of them in order to resolve their differences.

Kasthuri Raja told a Tamil daily, "It is a family quarrel that usually takes place between a married couple." He also informed that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are both in Hyderabad for separate assignments.

Dhanush shared a letter on January 17 that said, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D (sic)."
 

