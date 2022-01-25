Pratik Gandhi Still Gets Asked For Share Market Tips By Strangers

Actor Pratik Gandhi, who rose to fame after playing the role of Harshad Mehta in ‘Scam: 1992’, feels that the many outside the industry think he works as a stock broker, remains his his biggest validation, as an actor. “People continue to asks for tips! They think a lot about the share market. But the truth is, I don’t know a thing!” he laughs.

The series, released in 2020 saw Gandhi play the role of Harshad Mehta, also known as the Big Bull of India. Gandhi, who won awards and applause, both for the portrayal, wants to be part of projects where audiences see the character and not him, and therefore makes a conscious effort of not “repeating himself”.

“If there’s only one thing, I am really conscious about, it is that I don’t want to repeat myself. I want every role to be new and unique, so that I can enjoy it more and so can the audiences, especially those who won’t get disappointed that I am doing similar stuff. I’d rather disappoint those who’d prefer to see me as a singular character,” wisecracks Gandhi, who will soon be seen in the web series ‘The Great Indian Murder’ on Disney+Hotstar.

The series, based on book by Vikas Swarup, ‘Six Suspects’, is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and apart from Gandhi also stars Richa Chadha, Ashutosh Rana, Shashank Arora, Raghubir Yadav, Paoli Dam, Jatin Goswami, Sharib Hashmi and Amey Wagh.

“My character is not there in the book. So, it will be interesting to see the reaction of those who have read the book, and see what they have to say about my character in the story line. There was no reference material what so ever for this character other than the script. So, that’s where imagination and creativity come to play,” he says.

My character is pretty flawed, He is there in the story for his own benefit. He has his own challenges and complexities that he has to deal with, so building up the character from there was pretty fun and challenging,” he signs off.