Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Pratik Gandhi Still Gets Asked For Share Market Tips By Strangers

Actor Pratik Gandhi, who played the role of a stock broker talks about his conscious effort to stay away from repeating roles.

Pratik Gandhi Still Gets Asked For Share Market Tips By Strangers
Actor Pratik Gandhi - Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 10:33 am

Actor Pratik Gandhi, who rose to fame after playing the role of Harshad Mehta in ‘Scam: 1992’, feels that the many outside the industry think he works as a stock broker, remains his his biggest validation, as an actor. “People continue to asks for tips! They think a lot about the share market. But the truth is, I don’t know a thing!” he laughs.  

The series, released in 2020 saw Gandhi play the role of Harshad Mehta, also known as the Big Bull of India. Gandhi, who won awards and applause, both for the portrayal, wants to be part of projects where audiences see the character and not him, and therefore makes a conscious effort of not “repeating himself”.  

“If there’s only one thing, I am really conscious about, it is that I don’t want to repeat myself. I want every role to be new and unique, so that I can enjoy it more and so can the audiences, especially those who won’t get disappointed that I am doing similar stuff. I’d rather disappoint those who’d prefer to see me as a singular character,” wisecracks Gandhi, who will soon be seen in the web series ‘The Great Indian Murder’ on Disney+Hotstar. 

The series, based on book by Vikas Swarup, ‘Six Suspects’, is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and apart from Gandhi also stars Richa Chadha, Ashutosh Rana, Shashank Arora, Raghubir Yadav, Paoli Dam, Jatin Goswami, Sharib Hashmi and Amey Wagh. 

“My character is not there in the book. So, it will be interesting to see the reaction of those who have read the book, and see what they have to say about my character in the story line. There was no reference material what so ever for this character other than the script. So, that’s where imagination and creativity come to play,” he says.  

My character is pretty flawed, He is there in the story for his own benefit. He has his own challenges and complexities that he has to deal with, so building up the character from there was pretty fun and challenging,” he signs off.  

Tags

Art & Entertainment Pratik Gandhi Scams/Frauds/Rackets Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Tovino Thomas Reacts To Fans' Calling 'Minnal Murali' India's First Superhero Movie

Tovino Thomas Reacts To Fans' Calling 'Minnal Murali' India's First Superhero Movie

Five Movies That Bring SS Rajamouli's Magic To The Screen

From Sharad Malhotra To Vaishalee Thakkar, TV Celebrities Share Thoughts On National Girl Child Day

Netflix Shelves Rs 150 Crore Worth 'Baahubali: Before The Beginning'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Opt Out Of 'Jee Le Zaraa' For Motherhood?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Students wearing masks wait at the gate of a school to attend classes in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, Mumbai.

Mumbai Students Mask Up As Schools Reopen After Covid-19 Scare

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion.

Photo Gallery: Ukrainian Soldiers On Their Feet Amid Russian Threat

Alize Cornet of France reacts after defeating Simona Halep of Romania in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 8: Alize Cornet Steals The Show As Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas Enter Quarters

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas, at a programme in New Delhi. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Hardeep Singh Puri are also seen.

PM Modi Unveils Hologram Statue Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose On His Birth Annivesary