Pilates Allows 'Foodie' Sherleen Dutt To Stay Fit And Eat What She Loves

Sherleen, who is making her Bollywood debut with 'Koi Jaaye Toh Le Aaye', said: "As a big-time foodie, I don’t believe in restrictive diets. Instead, I focus on a balanced approach. I enjoy all my favorite foods but in moderation. And I ensure my meals are rich in proteins, healthy fats, and fibers, and include plenty of vegetables and fruits." "Balancing my love for food with a commitment to fitness, both physical and mental, has been essential for my well-being. Pilates has been a wonderful addition to my routine, allowing me to stay fit while enjoying the food I love,” said Sherleen, who has been a part of projects like 'KINK', 'Honey Trap Squad', and others.