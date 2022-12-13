Patralekhaa Finishes 4 Back-To-Back Projects In 2022

Patralekhaa has had her hands full in 2022. The actress was busy shooting for 4 projects all, in the current year. Patralekhaa shall be seen in four uniquely distinct characters, and her fans are super excited for the announcements to start pouring in soon.

She will first be seen in 'Aar Ya Paar,' a thriller for Disney+ Hotstar. Then she has Amazon Prime Video's 'Gulkand Tales'. Then there is an untitled dramedy by Luv Ranjan. Lastly, there is another untitled project where she will be starring along with Maanvi Gagroo.

Talking about the same, Patralekhaa adds, "2022 was indeed a fulfilling one. I have thoroughly enjoyed playing four diverse characters. It was an enriching experience and I am really thrilled for the audiences to witness different facets of my personality reflected in these characters. Looking forward to 2023 with love, light and hope."

Patralekhaa has been busy shooting for a couple of more projects, which are still kept under wraps. She also has a biopic on the lives of Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule. The film will star Pratik Gandhi opposite her.

While 'Aar Ya Paar' shall be released by the end of this year, the other three projects are slated to be released early next year.