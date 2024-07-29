All eyes are on Team India at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Recently, India won its first medal at the prestigious event. Manu Bhaker won the bronze medal in the Women’s 10-metre Air Pistol final on Sunday. She scripted history and became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in shooting. Her win has left every Indian beaming with pride. Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt among others took to their social media to congratulate Bhaker on her victory.