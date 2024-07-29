All eyes are on Team India at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Recently, India won its first medal at the prestigious event. Manu Bhaker won the bronze medal in the Women’s 10-metre Air Pistol final on Sunday. She scripted history and became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in shooting. Her win has left every Indian beaming with pride. Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt among others took to their social media to congratulate Bhaker on her victory.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Deepika Padukone shared a picture of Manu Bhaker. Kareena Kapoor congratulated her by sharing her picture as well. Along with the picture, she wrote, “First win is home! Congratulations @bhakermanu, you've made all of us sooo proud!!.” Alia Bhatt also congratulated her and wrote, “Our first medal is here! Congratulations on this amazing achievement! @bhakermanu #Paris2024 @weareteamindia.”
Take a look at their posts for Manu Bhaker here.
Additionally, Rajkummar Rao also congratulated Bhaker and wrote, “Congratulations @bhakermanu We all are so proud of you.” Varun Dhawan shared a picture of Bhaker posing with the medal in Paris. Anushka Sharma wrote, “Shooting for the stars and creating history!!! Congratulations @bhakermanu you’ve made us all proud.”
Take a look at their Stories here.
22-year-old Bhaker achieved a remarkable score of 221.7, clinching third place. This win is particularly noteworthy as she is the first Indian woman to reach an individual shooting final in twenty years, a feat last achieved by Suma Shirur in 2004. In the Women’s 10 Metre Air Pistol final, South Korea’s Ye Jin set a new Olympic record with a score of 243.2 to win gold, while her fellow countrywoman Kim Yeji secured silver with 241.3 points.