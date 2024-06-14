After playing the adorable Ken in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’, you would think that Ryan Gosling would not be able to pull off the same, or even higher charm, in his next film. But the Canadian actor goes to prove you wrong. Gosling’s latest film, ‘The Fall Guy’ shows the actor being his most adorable and charming self on the screen. This action and romantic comedy flick worked well at the box office upon its release in May. After raking in big bucks at the box office, this movie is now available to stream on BookMyShow Stream. In case, you are planning to start your weekend binge with ‘The Fall Guy’, then here’s all that you need to know about this movie.
‘The Fall Guy’: Story
Written by Drew Pearce, ‘The Fall Guy’ is loosely based on the popular 80s series that goes by the same name. The movie revolves around Colt Seavers (played by Ryan Gosling) who serves as the stunt double for Hollywood actor Tom Ryder (played by Aaron Taylor Johnson). On set, he effortlessly performs his stunts and is romantically involved with camera operator, Jody Moreno (played by Emily Blunt). But while filming for a Tom Ryder stunt, he miscalculates and one of his stunts goes horribly wrong. He ends up in the hospital with a broken back and isolates himself. He starts working as a valet at a small restaurant.
18 months later, Colt receives a call from big-shot producer Gail (played by Hannah Waddingham), who wants him to return as Tom’s stunt double. Jody has started working on her directorial debut with Ryder in the lead role. However, upon returning to the set, Colt discovers that it was Gail’s idea to bring him back only because Tom has gone missing, and if he isn't found within 48 hours, the studio might have to drop the film. Colt sets out to find Tom, but things are not as simple as they seem.
‘The Fall Guy’: Performances
Ryan Gosling is hilarious, adorable, charming, and all things bright and sunny as he gets into the skin of Colt Seavers. The actor has performed a few of the stunts by himself in the movie. His performance grows on you and his comic timing is impeccable. My favourite scene has to be when he’s crying to Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’ with his car windows rolled up. When you watch the movie, you can see that Gosling is having fun playing Colt. This joy is translated effortlessly on the screen, and you cannot take his eyes off him.
Emily Blunt plays the role of Jody Moreno. As the woman director on the set, she exudes a Greta Gerwig vibe. She brings Jody’s brilliance, talent, and affable personality beautifully on the screen. Her screen presence is warm and easy on the eye. She perfectly complements Gosling, and their chemistry is something that has been missing from the romcom genre for long. They have a spark, a connection, sexual tension, and warmth that will make you root for them in every frame.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays the role of Tom Ryder, and he is just like every celebrity that you can think of who is way too obsessed with himself. Taylor-Johnson brings to life that pretentious quality without relying too much on OTT elements. He is complemented by the versatile Hannah Waddingham who plays the role of his producer, Gail. She is witty, cunning, and all in all a treat to watch on the screen.
‘The Fall Guy’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
David Pearce has filled this action romantic comedy with a lot of meta references that elevate the story. The meta moments and the occasional references to some of the most popular Hollywood projects make you feel like you are a part of the story. When it comes to the plot, it is interspersed with comedic punches that will remind you of romcoms from the 2000s. This works for the romantic as well as the comic element. But where the plot wanes thin is when you start to think why Colt was relentlessly working to find Tom when their dynamic was pretty skewed. At this point, even Gosling’s charm fails to cover up this question.
Directed by David Leitch, a former stunt guy, the action sequences are mind-blowing. They have been well choreographed without making it look like a Rohit Shetty flick. The story has materialized well on the screen because two hours simply whizzes past you. The camera work and the editing are brilliant, especially in that scene when the screen breaks into two panes and you have Gosling and Blunt discussing the third act. It is often difficult to manage a movie that uses the ‘movie within a movie’ approach simply because there are too many elements. But Leitch has done a good job of tying up the loose ends to make an entertaining watch.
The music of ‘The Fall Guy’ is another aspect that stays with you after the credits have rolled. The film incorporates songs from AC/DC, Taylor Swift, Kiss, The Darkness, and Phil Collins. The theme song, ‘I Was Made For Lovin’ You’ performed by Lee Majors, is such a bop that you will find yourself humming it as you root for Gosling and Blunt.
‘The Fall Guy’: Cast & Crew
Director: David Leitch
Writer: Drew Pearce
Cast: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Hannah Waddingham, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Teresa Palmer, Stephanie Hsu, Winston Duke
Available On: BookMyShow Stream
Duration: 2 hours 6 minutes
Languages: English
‘The Fall Guy’: Can Kids Watch It?
Teens can watch this with parental guidance.
Outlook’s Verdict
All in all, ‘The Fall Guy’ is an entertaining watch that will take you back to the era when romcoms were supposed to make you feel all things warm and fuzzy in your insides. The story keeps you glued, and the actors deliver a commendable performance. The movie is fun and hilarious. It definitely has the potential to become a comfort watch for people. I am going with 4 stars.