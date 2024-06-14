After playing the adorable Ken in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’, you would think that Ryan Gosling would not be able to pull off the same, or even higher charm, in his next film. But the Canadian actor goes to prove you wrong. Gosling’s latest film, ‘The Fall Guy’ shows the actor being his most adorable and charming self on the screen. This action and romantic comedy flick worked well at the box office upon its release in May. After raking in big bucks at the box office, this movie is now available to stream on BookMyShow Stream. In case, you are planning to start your weekend binge with ‘The Fall Guy’, then here’s all that you need to know about this movie.