Mahashivratri: 5 Songs To Tune Into On This Special Day Of Lord Shiva

Mahashivratri is here and we are all celebrating this festival with a bang. He is one of the most popular gods, and people from all over worship him.

To add to the merriment, here are a few songs to add to the festivities of this incredible occasion:

‘Mere Bhole Nath’

The song ‘Mere Bhole Nath’ is the latest single sung by Jubin Nautiyal. The music video for this song has recently been released. Listening to the song, you will instantly feel peaceful and calm on the inside.

‘Shiva Mantra’ (‘Om Namah Shivaya’)

This ‘Shiva Mantra’ by Indian Trap & S. J. Jananiy sets the perfect tone for your Mahashivratri celebrations. They have added modern beats to a traditional and devotional song, which makes it more appealing to the younger generation.

‘Shiva Shiva Shiva Shiv Shambhu’

This song ‘Shiva Shiva Shiva Shiv Shambhu’, by Agam Aggarwal, is a bhajan dedicated to lord Siva. This song is shot with various idols and temples of Lord Shiva in the background and is very soothing to the ears.

‘Shivashtakam’

This traditional devotional song dedicated to Lord Shiva is sung by Rajalakshmi Sanjay. The music director of this song is Sohini Mishra. The lyrical video of this song shows us the various forms of Lord Shiva that add to its majesty.

‘Gauri Shankar’

We cannot end this list without mentioning this song. As the title suggests, this song by Hansraj Raghuwanshi tells us the story of the goddess and Lord Shiva.

Hope you all have an amazing Mahashivratri with these devotional songs!