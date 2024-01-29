One of Sting's most popular songs, 'Every Breath You Take,' prompted an immense applause from the audience, who sang their hearts out. After finishing the iconic track, Sting and his band members stepped forward, bowing in gratitude to thank the audience. However, audiences wanted more. Responding to the crowd's cheers for an encore, Sting asked them, "Tell me, what do you want?" He kept them happy and went on to sing another hit song of his, 'Roxanne.'