Music icon Sting captivated a diverse audience on the second and final day of Lollapalooza India on Sunday, January 28. The event, hosted at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai, was a delight for all music enthusiasts.
Lollapalooza 2024: Grammy-Winner Sting Ends The 2-Day Music Festival With A Lively Performance
Legendary musician Sting's performance at Lollapalooza India left the crowd yearning for more.
Around 8:25 PM, Sting graced the main stage, warmly addressing the eagerly awaiting crowd in Marathi with a cheerful "Kai Zhala Mumbai?" (What's up Mumbai?). The 72-year-old musician delivered a mesmerizing performance that lasted for about one and a half hours.
Strumming his guitar, Sting performed about 16 songs, each lasting over three minutes. He revisited his timeless classics, such as 'Every Breath You Take,' 'Desert Rose,' 'So Lonely,' 'Shape of My Heart,' and 'A Thousand Years,' taking the audience in Mumbai on a nostalgic journey as they sung each and every lyric.
While the crowd that was cheering for Sting was in thousands, many Indian celebs were a part of them too, such as Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Kunal Kapur, and Malaika Arora, to name a few. Malaika even told PTI, "The show was superb, outstanding. He is a legend."
One fan, who attended the festival only for the former 'The Police' singer said, "He has done this for decades and he knows what the people expect and like. It was a superbly crafted show." Another fan said she was "just happy" to witness him perform all her favourite songs of his.
While Sting didn't directly interact with the audience throughout his performance, he kept them curious by playfully hinting at his next songs and encouraging them to clap and sing along. The enthusiastic response from the crowd was a clear indication that audiences were having the time of their lives.
One of Sting's most popular songs, 'Every Breath You Take,' prompted an immense applause from the audience, who sang their hearts out. After finishing the iconic track, Sting and his band members stepped forward, bowing in gratitude to thank the audience. However, audiences wanted more. Responding to the crowd's cheers for an encore, Sting asked them, "Tell me, what do you want?" He kept them happy and went on to sing another hit song of his, 'Roxanne.'
The multiple Grammy-Award winner thanked the audience for their love and support and ended with "Namaste Mumbai."
Alongside Sting, day 2 also saw performances by Parvaaz, Anoushka Shankar, The Rose, Parekh & Singh, Prabh Deep, Keane, OneRepublic, JPegMafia, Meduza and Eric Nam to name a few.
Sting's performance truly ended the music festival with high energy and good memories!