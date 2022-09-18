List Of Ranbir Kapoor's Top 5 Grossing Movies As 'Brahmastra' Takes 2nd Spot

The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra: Part One Shiva' continues to shine at Box- the office even in its second week. According to early trends, the movie is showing a spike of around 60 percent on its 9th day as estimates indicate Hindi collections in the range of Rs 13.75 to Rs 14.75 crore. With this, the total Hindi nett collection of this Ayan Mukerji directorial stands at Rs 170.90 crore.

The all-India total of Brahmastra stands at approximately Rs 191.30 crore and hence trade analysts are expecting the film to enter Rs 200 crore club on Sunday.

In nine days, the Ayan Mukerji film has emerged as the 2nd highest grossing film of Ranbir Kapoor’s career, surpassing the previous best, 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' (Rs 178 crore). 'Sanju' is Ranbir's highest-grossing film with Rs. 342.53 crore earnings. The fourth spot is held by 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' (Rs. 112.48 crore), followed by 'Barfi!' (Rs. 112.15 crore).

It is also the highest-grossing film for Alia Bhatt, surpassing her previous best, 'Gully Boy' (Rs 135 crore). Ditto for Ayan, whose previous best was 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani', reports Pinkvilla.

Also, there are some single screens which have doubled their occupancy too looking at how poeple have accepted the film in multiple sections. The families too are coming out, but the appreciation in this segment isn’t as universal, and it’s this audience that would stand in between Rs 250 crore and Rs 300 crore.

The film is receiving big spikes on weekdays and is now headed towards an all-India nett total in the north of Rs. 250 crore.