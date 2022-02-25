Lilly Singh Diagnosed With Ovarian Cysts: Shares Video On Instagram

In an Instagram video, comedian Lilly Singh revealed that she was diagnosed with ovarian cysts and had to be taken to the hospital's emergency room. Many celebrities, including actress Jacqueline Fernandez, reacted to the video, wishing her a speedy recovery.

Singh took to Instagram to share a video of herself lying in a hospital bed on Thursday (February 24) and wrote about her shock and pain. Singh received a lot of well wishes both from celebrities and fans on her post.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez wrote on the post, "Praying for you."

YouTuber Jesse Wellens said, “Sending love. You got this girl.”

Expressing her grief, Singer Vidya Vox commented, “Omg nooooo! I hope you feel better!”

Taking a funny route on the issue, actor Brittany Furlan wrote, “Welcome to the club Cyster. Sending love.”

'Superwoman', Singh's YouTube channel, catapulted her to stardom. The actor recently appeared in the second season of the Hulu comedy 'Dollface'.