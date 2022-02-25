Saturday, Feb 26, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

Lilly Singh Diagnosed With Ovarian Cysts: Shares Video On Instagram

Youtuber-comedian-actor Lilly Singh who rose to fame with her Youtube channel 'Superwoman' has been hospitalized due to ovarian cysts.

YouTuber Lilly Singh Instagram - @lilly

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 11:53 pm

In an Instagram video, comedian Lilly Singh revealed that she was diagnosed with ovarian cysts and had to be taken to the hospital's emergency room. Many celebrities, including actress Jacqueline Fernandez, reacted to the video, wishing her a speedy recovery.

Singh took to Instagram to share a video of herself lying in a hospital bed on Thursday (February 24) and wrote about her shock and pain. Singh received a lot of well wishes both from celebrities and fans on her post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly)

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez wrote on the post, "Praying for you."

YouTuber Jesse Wellens said, “Sending love. You got this girl.” 

Expressing her grief, Singer Vidya Vox commented, “Omg nooooo! I hope you feel better!”

Taking a funny route on the issue, actor Brittany Furlan wrote, “Welcome to the club Cyster. Sending love.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly)

'Superwoman', Singh's YouTube channel, catapulted her to stardom. The actor recently appeared in the second season of the Hulu comedy 'Dollface'.

