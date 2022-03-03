Kichcha Sudeepa Completes Dubbing In English For 'Vikrant Rona'

'Vikrant Rona,' a 3D action-adventure starring Kichcha Sudeepa, is much anticipated by his fans. Since the first trailer for the film was released, it has sparked a lot of interest among fans. Now, Kichcha has become the first Kannada actor to dub for a full-fledged movie in English.

Kichcha has set a new benchmark in the Indian film industry by being the first Kannada actor to dub for a full-fledged English film.

The directors of 'Vikrant Rona' recently uploaded a video of Kichcha donning the role of Vikrant Rona, the film's main protagonist, as he began dubbing for the film. On the countdown 1 to 3, the celebrity can be seen dubbing for the film in English, and at the end of the video, he states, "The real game begins now."

Zee Studios announced the project alongside Shalini Arts at the end of last year, following their success with the action drama 'Pehlwaan.'

'Vikrant Rona' stars Kichcha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok in pivotal roles.

Releasing in five Indian languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi all over, the makers had launched the first glimpse of the film that opens with the voiceover of a kid narrating what seems like a bedtime story. And soon after that, the viewers were transported to the dark world of Phantom.

'Vikrant Rona' appears to be a compelling film based on the teaser. The movie will also be released in 3D, making the theatrical release inevitable.