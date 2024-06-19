Khushi Kapoor Reveals Her ‘Opening Move’ To Approach Someone For A Date

What's a perfect date for Khushi like? "A perfect date for me would definitely be something private and special where I’m able to talk and get to know the other person in a more personal space, so there’s no pressure and it’s relaxed and fun," said the 23-year-old actress. “Anything that can be fun for both of us, like a game night at home or a movie marathon with our favourite food,” she added. Khushi, who joined the 'Opening Move' campaign for the dating application Bumble, offered her two cents to young individuals navigating the world of online dating. She emphasised the importance of being open and authentic in their interactions. “One key piece of advice we offer is to allow yourself to be open and authentic in your interactions. By doing so, you open the door to meeting people you might not have encountered in your everyday life,” said the younger sister of actress Janhvi Kapoor.