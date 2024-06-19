Art & Entertainment

Khushi Kapoor Reveals Her ‘Opening Move’ To Approach Someone For A Date

Actress Khushi Kapoor says her "opening move" to approach someone for a date involves seeking "shared interests" and building the conversation from there.

Khushi Kapoor Photo: Instagram
Talking about her "opening move", Khushi told IANS: "I would seek a shared interest and build our conversation from there, discovering mutual likes. For instance, I might inquire about new movies that the opposite person would be eager to watch or if they have an interest in sports.” She also mentioned that exploring new activities and reading the “about me” section of her date’s profile is something she would do.

New activities and reading the "about me section" of her date's profile are something she would do. "Exploring a new and enjoyable activity that neither of us has tried before could be a wonderful way to connect. Reading the ‘About me’ section of my date’s profile would be helpful to see the kind of topics you can speak on,” said the actress, who is rumoured to be dating actor Vedang Raina.

What's a perfect date for Khushi like? "A perfect date for me would definitely be something private and special where I’m able to talk and get to know the other person in a more personal space, so there’s no pressure and it’s relaxed and fun," said the 23-year-old actress. “Anything that can be fun for both of us, like a game night at home or a movie marathon with our favourite food,” she added. Khushi, who joined the 'Opening Move' campaign for the dating application Bumble, offered her two cents to young individuals navigating the world of online dating. She emphasised the importance of being open and authentic in their interactions. “One key piece of advice we offer is to allow yourself to be open and authentic in your interactions. By doing so, you open the door to meeting people you might not have encountered in your everyday life,” said the younger sister of actress Janhvi Kapoor.

“With opening moves fostering authentic and genuine connections, it’s a lot easier to build relationships and friendships that are both meaningful and fulfilling,” she added. Being true to yourself helps, said Khushi, who ventured into the world of acting with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s 'The Archies'. “If you’re true to yourself, I think it’s really easy to connect with people and build relationships and friendships,” she said.

