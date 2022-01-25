Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Katrina Kaif To Shoot 'Phone Booth' Song Soon, Shoots Resume After Omicron scare

Ganesh Hegde will choreograph the special song, which will also include actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. 

Actor Katrina Kaif - Instagram/@katrinakaif

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 12:35 pm

The Omicron variant concern and growing Covid cases have brought song shoots in Bollywood to a standstill in recent weeks. However, as Covid cases continue to decline, shooting schedules are returning to normal. 

Even as husband Vicky Kaushal returns to Mumbai after completing off his shoot with Sara Ali Khan in Indore, Katrina Kaif is back on set at Yashraj Studio, practising for a song for the film 'Phone Booth.'

This number was supposed to be shot last month, but the third Covid wave prompted producers to postpone a variety of projects, including complicated songs and dance routines. But, with the cases being removed, most sets are back in action, awaiting the arrival of the stars.

According to a report by ETimes, “All the shootings that were on hold are likely to resume by the end of the month, as cases in Maharashtra have begun to reduce. It has brought back the confidence in the film industry to return to work.” 

In a statement, Excel Entertainment said 'Phone Bhoot' will release in cinemas on July 15, 2022. The film, which marks the first collaboration between Kaif, Khatter, and Chaturvedi, is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

The supernatural-comedy is directed by Gurmmeet Singh of 'Mirzapur' fame and produced by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

According to the source, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' song, which was also postponed owing to Covid issues, may resume filming very soon.

