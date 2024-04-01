Karan Johar: I Read My Criticism Before The Praise

Stressing that he has learnt everything on the job and that we all are born with a superpower -- our instinct which many of us seldom use, he says, "When I have a story or thought, that is the instinct and that is something one must go with. No matter what advice or circumstantial evidence you have been given. When I sit and sign a deal, I know if I want to sign it in minutes. And when you work as a filmmaker, delegation and trust are things I follow. You have to delegate, if you don't, then you don't trust. All people in my organisation are on my WhatsApp. It is extremely important to be a people's person."