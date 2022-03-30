Wednesday, Mar 30, 2022
Kangana Ranaut On SS Rajamouli: The Best Thing About Him Is His 'Sadagi'

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is yet to watch 'RRR' had some praises for the director SS Rajamouli. She posted a few Instagram stories talking about the director. Check it out below-

Kangana Ranaut PTI

Updated: 30 Mar 2022 7:38 pm

‘RRR’, SS Rajamouli directorial, is going strong at the box offices nationwide and is gathering praise. Actress Kangana Ranaut is yet to watch the film but has only good things to say about the director. 


Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and said, “SS Rajamouli sir has proved he is the greatest Indian film director ever. He has never ever given an unsuccessful film. Yet the best thing about him is not his success but his humility as an artist, sadagi (simplicity) as a person and his great love for his nation and his dharma. Great to have a role model like you sir. Sincerely your fan.”

Ranaut also added that she has plans to watch ‘RRR’ with her family tomorrow (March 31), according to the Times Of India. Meanwhile, Hindi version of ‘RRR’ has already gathered Rs 107 crores in the span of 5 days and is expected to reach Rs 130 crores by the end of its first week. ‘RRR’ is a 1920 action film starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. 


While talking with ETimes previously, SS Rajamouli had revealed that his family members are ruthless critics of his work. He shared, “My whole family, they are ruthless critics, absolutely ruthless. They don't show any mercy even though I am their father, their son, their husband, brother (laughs), they show no mercy in ripping apart my films if they don't like anything. They are the harshest and no one even comes close to them. But again, they are my strength. I learn from them as they lead me in the right directions.”

