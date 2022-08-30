Kamal Rashid Khan Aka KRK Arrested By Mumbai Police Over Controversial Tweet

Kamal Rashid Khan, better known as KRK, was arrested by the Malad police after arriving at the Mumbai airport today, as per the latest reports on ANI. The ‘Deshdrohi’ actor will appear in court today in Borivali in connection to a controversial tweet of him from 2020. Reports suggest that the tweet in question is believed to have included insults directed towards the late stars Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan.

ANI’s tweet read, "Maharashtra | Kamal Rashid Khan arrested by Malad Police over his controversial tweet in 2020. He was arrested after he landed at Mumbai Airport. He will be presented before Borivali Court today: Mumbai Police (sic)."

(Pic - Khan's Twitter account) pic.twitter.com/7gjG3sZ43G — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

For the unversed, in 2020, an FIR was registered against KRK for his alleged derogatory remarks against actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan.

KRK has been one of the controversial celebrities who has time and again taken a dig at numerous celebrities. He has been slammed by many stars quite a number of times for his comments, but he, being fearless, continues to post his opinions as bluntly as possible.

KRK has worked in several Hindi and Bhojpuri films. ‘Munna Pandey Berozgaar’, ‘Deshdrohi’, ‘Ek Villain’ being some of his most popular works.