Earlier, SM Entertainment had hinted at the comeback of Red Velvet members Wendy, Irene, Seulgi, Joy, and Yeri, but the agency never officially confirmed it. Instead, they prioritized the returns of other groups. Joy, like the fans, voiced her concerns about the situation, questioning why their comeback wasn’t celebrated like those of other artists under the label. She wrote, “You know what I’m curious about? There are many groups announced as the stars of the June comeback, right? Among them, there are also other groups from our company. Why aren’t we being informed? I wonder if this will remain a secret indefinitely, or if they forgot to announce it, or if they plan to announce it next week. I’m also puzzled.”