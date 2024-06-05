K Drama

K-Pop Girl Group Red Velvet To Make A Comeback In June With Mini Album, Agency Confirms Reports

SM Entertainment has confirmed that Red Velvet will be making a comeback in June. The band recently completed 10 years in the industry.

X
Red Velvet Photo: X
info_icon

Popular K-pop group Red Velvet left their fans concerned when their agency overlooked their 10th anniversary recently. Formed in 2014, the buzz around their anniversary was close to none. Fans took to social media to express their disappointment. Even Joy, one of the band members, called out the agency and expressed her displeasure. Amidst this row, the band has officially confirmed their comeback. They are set to make waves once again by releasing an untitled mini album.

On June 4, the Korea Economic Daily announced that Red Velvet is preparing for a comeback with a mini album slated for release at the end of June. This sparked discussion among fans of the band. Replying to the news, SM Entertainment confirmed the news. The agency said, “Red Velvet is scheduled to make a comeback at the end of June.”

This confirmation has left fans excited. Fans took to social media to express their joy. One fan wrote, “THE SUMMER QUEENS ARE COMING BACK, WE WON.” A second fan said, “When the world needed them the most, they returned.” A third fan commented, “They will change the industry again.”

Earlier, SM Entertainment had hinted at the comeback of Red Velvet members Wendy, Irene, Seulgi, Joy, and Yeri, but the agency never officially confirmed it. Instead, they prioritized the returns of other groups. Joy, like the fans, voiced her concerns about the situation, questioning why their comeback wasn’t celebrated like those of other artists under the label. She wrote, “You know what I’m curious about? There are many groups announced as the stars of the June comeback, right? Among them, there are also other groups from our company. Why aren’t we being informed? I wonder if this will remain a secret indefinitely, or if they forgot to announce it, or if they plan to announce it next week. I’m also puzzled.”

While the details of this mini album have been kept under wraps, this comeback marks the band’s first album in seven months, following the release of their third album, ‘Chill Kill’, in November 2023.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gurugram Store Owner Molests Woman, Threatens To Kill Her; FIR Lodged
  2. Excise Policy Case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Extended Till June 19
  3. Puri Firecracker Explosion: Death Toll Rises To 15
  4. BJP 2024 Lok Sabha Seat Cutdown Has Share Of Party Bigwigs | Union Ministers Who Lost
  5. Day In Pics: June 05, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Ram Charan, Wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela Root For Uncle Pawan Kalyan After He Wins Andhra Assembly Elections
  2. Ahead Of ‘Coolie’ Release, Sathyaraj Talks About Alleged Feud With Rajinikanth; Here’s What He Said
  3. 2024 Gotham TV Awards Winners List: Top Honours Go To 'Colin From Accounts', 'Baby Reindeer', And 'Mr & Mrs Smith'
  4. Sonakshi Sinha Congratulates Dad Shatrughan Sinha On His Big Win In Lok Sabha Elections 2024
  5. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’: Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Ryan Condal Rock The New York Premiere – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Match 10: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  2. Pakistan Vs United States, T20 World Cup 2024 Preview: PAK Seek To Move Beyond Off-Field Drama
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Face Ireland In Their T20 World Cup Opener, PV Sindhu Faces Early Exit At Indonesia Open
  4. Sunil Chhetri Urges To Shift Focus To Crucial India Vs Kuwait Clash On Retirement Eve
  5. PNG Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 8 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Early Summer Heat Dome Brings Triple-Digit Temperatures In Western US
  2. Russia Warns France Against Sending Troops To Kyiv; Putin Faces Rare Protest | Latest On Russia-Ukraine War
  3. US Flies B-1B Bomber For 1st Precision Bombing Drill In 7 Years As Tensions Simmer With North Korea
  4. As Israel Nears Decision On Border Offensive With Lebanon, Hezbollah Says 'Ready For All Out War'
  5. Rights Group Claims Israel Has Hit Residential Buildings With White Phosphorous In Lebanon
Latest Stories
  1. In Rajasthan, Congress Breaks Jinx, Opens Account After A Decade
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Results: No Party Wins Majority, Modi Claims NDA Victory
  3. Himachal Pradesh: 'Queen' Kangana Outshines Royal Dynast Vikramaditya In Mandi As BJP Scores Hattrick
  4. 'Panchayat' Actor Pankaj Jha Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Timid' And 'Spineless' For THIS Reason
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Face Ireland In Their T20 World Cup Opener, PV Sindhu Faces Early Exit At Indonesia Open
  6. World Reacts To Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results; Well Wishes Pour In For Modi
  7. Janhvi Kapoor Shares First Pictures With Beau Shikhar Pahariya From Her Italian Getaway, Fans Are In Awe
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Maha Dy CM Fadnavis Offers To Resign From Govt; Nitish, Naidu In Delhi