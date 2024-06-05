Popular K-pop group Red Velvet left their fans concerned when their agency overlooked their 10th anniversary recently. Formed in 2014, the buzz around their anniversary was close to none. Fans took to social media to express their disappointment. Even Joy, one of the band members, called out the agency and expressed her displeasure. Amidst this row, the band has officially confirmed their comeback. They are set to make waves once again by releasing an untitled mini album.
On June 4, the Korea Economic Daily announced that Red Velvet is preparing for a comeback with a mini album slated for release at the end of June. This sparked discussion among fans of the band. Replying to the news, SM Entertainment confirmed the news. The agency said, “Red Velvet is scheduled to make a comeback at the end of June.”
This confirmation has left fans excited. Fans took to social media to express their joy. One fan wrote, “THE SUMMER QUEENS ARE COMING BACK, WE WON.” A second fan said, “When the world needed them the most, they returned.” A third fan commented, “They will change the industry again.”
Earlier, SM Entertainment had hinted at the comeback of Red Velvet members Wendy, Irene, Seulgi, Joy, and Yeri, but the agency never officially confirmed it. Instead, they prioritized the returns of other groups. Joy, like the fans, voiced her concerns about the situation, questioning why their comeback wasn’t celebrated like those of other artists under the label. She wrote, “You know what I’m curious about? There are many groups announced as the stars of the June comeback, right? Among them, there are also other groups from our company. Why aren’t we being informed? I wonder if this will remain a secret indefinitely, or if they forgot to announce it, or if they plan to announce it next week. I’m also puzzled.”
While the details of this mini album have been kept under wraps, this comeback marks the band’s first album in seven months, following the release of their third album, ‘Chill Kill’, in November 2023.