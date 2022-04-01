John Abraham: I Will Never Do A Regional Film

Rumours of actor John Abraham bagging a Telugu film have been doing the rounds. However, the actor has now clarified that he will be staying away from regional cinema.

Calling himself a ‘Hindi film hero, the actor said in a recent interview with India.com that he will not take up any regional film ‘just to be in that business’. He says, “I will never do a regional film. I am a Hindi film hero. I will never do a film as a second lead just to be there. I am not going to do a Telugu or any regional film like other actors just to be in that business."

The actor is excited about the release of his film ‘Attack-Part 1’, which hits the screen today (April 1). Touted to be a big action thriller, the film’s story is said to be inspired by true events. It is a hostage crisis. It has been directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and produced by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, John Abraham and Ajay Kapoor. The film also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles.

The film was supposed to release on Republic Day this year, however, the makers were forced to postpone due to the pandemic and the emerging third wave. Prior to that, it was to release on August 14, 2020, but was again delayed due to the pandemic. The film has a lot at stake as according to reports, a lot of money has been spent on action and VFX, which has been visible in trailers and snippets, according to Bollywood Hungama.



After the post-release formalities, Abraham will be shooting for his film ‘Pathaan’. He will be sharing the screen with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actress Deepika Padukone for the same. In fact, just a few days back, Abraham also few to Spain for the film that is being directed by Siddharth Anand.