Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Jim Carrey Rings In His 60th Birthday, Says 'I'm Sixty And Sexy'

On the occasion of his 60th birthday, actor Jim Carrey shared a hilarious video of himself.

Jim Carrey celebrated his birthday on January 17. - Instagram\Jimcarrey_

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 12:56 pm

Actor and comedian Jim Carrey turned 60 on January 17, and he celebrated with his fans in the most entertaining way possible. To mark the milestone, Carrey took to social media to post a humorous video of himself saying, "I'm 60 and sexy!" in an old guy voice.

The saying is in reference to an appearance he made on 'The David Letterman Show' from the early 2000s. Many fans replied to his tweet to send their love and wishes on his special day.

Carrey's hilarious leading roles in 'Dumb and Dumber,' 'The Mask,' and 'Ace Ventura: Pet Detective' have earned him a fan following since his breakout in the early 1990s sketch comedy series 'In Living Color.' 

The actor made an appearance on singer The Weeknd's fifth studio album, 'Dawn FM,' which he narrates as a soft-rock radio DJ, earlier this month. He also returns as Doctor Eggman in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2,' which hits theatres on April 8. 

Carrey had earlier discussed why he's kept away from the spotlight in recent years and how he's turned to painting as a creative outlet. "I just didn't want to be in the business anymore," he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018.

"I didn't like what was happening, the corporations taking over and all that. And maybe it's because I felt pulled toward a different type of creative outlet and I really liked the control of painting — of not having a committee in the way telling me what the idea must be to appeal to a four-quadrant whatever”, he had said.

