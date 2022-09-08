Jatin Goswami: Working With Tigmanshu Dhulia Feels Like A Homecoming

Jatin Goswami rose to fame after his stint in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer, ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’ and was previously seen in Zee 5's ‘Sky Fire’, Hotstar's ‘The Great Indian Murder’, Anubhav Sinha's ‘Anek’, Rajkumar Rao's ‘HIT: The First Case’ and many others. Recently, he was seen in Netflix's ‘Delhi Crime 2’, which made him a household name thanks to his brilliant screen presence. Now, he is currently shooting for Tigmanshu Dhulia's directorial ‘Garmi’ for SonyLiv in Varanasi. It also stars Mukesh Tiwari, Vineet Kumar and many others.

Talking about the series Goswami says, "I’m currently shooting for ‘Garmi’ in Varanasi. It is in the same milieu as ‘Haasil’. The story revolves around student politics and has a very talented cast of youthful actors."

The ‘Delhi Crime 2’ actor continues, "I am playing a very different and pivotal role in the series. It is based on student politics. Though the story is not inspired by JNU’s Kanhaiya Kumar, but since the backdrop of the story is about a university and student politics, there can be some similarities. It is wonderful with an intriguing drama. It’s totally a different web series."

Sharing about reuniting with Tigmanshu Dhulia after ‘The Great Indian Murder’, he tells, "It feels like a homecoming. It's a very comfortable and satisfying experience being on his set. He is very supportive and gives that creative space to his actors."

Speaking about the kind of responses he is receiving for ‘Delhi Crime 2’ he says, "I’m getting lots of messages from all over India and around the world. It says so much about the popularity of the show and how much the audiences are appreciating it. It feels great when your work gets acknowledged."

He will also star in season 2 of ‘The Great Indian Murder’ which will also be by Tigmanshu Dhulia.