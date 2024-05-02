Janhvi Kapoor’s Childhood Home in Chennai, Bought By Sri Devi, Is Now Available On Rent; Check Details

Earlier in 2022, Janhvi shared a glimpse of her Chennai home with Vogue India. Revealing her memories with the home, Janhvi had told Vogue, “She and I would leave for Chennai a day or two before my father would arrive because she’d want to decorate the house with flowers and make sure all the dishes he loved were ready. You’d always hear the strains of Mani Ratnam and A. R. Rahman’s music when mum was around. Once, dad made his famous extra cheesy, extra creamy scrambled eggs, and we all sat around and ate them on this very patio. It was exciting because it was the first time he had cooked for us.”