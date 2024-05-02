Janhvi Kapoor’s Childhood Home in Chennai, Bought By Sri Devi, Is Now Available On Rent; Check Details

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor spent her childhood mostly at her home in Chennai, and now the mansion is open to the public. The vacation rental company, Airbnb, has now listed Janhvi’s mansion to its list of 11 Icons properties available for rent. The mansion was earlier owned by Janhvi’s late mother and actress Sridevi.
ABP Live quoted a report in People as saying that the Chennai house will be available for “select” Airbnb guests. The stay would have features like ‘chats with Kapoor about her favourite beauty hacks to tasting fresh, authentic South Indian foods.’ Brian Chesky, Airbnb CEO and co-founder, during the launch event, reportedly said, “This offers the most intimate access to the most famous family in Bollywood.”
For those caught unaware, Sridevi had bought the Chennai home before marrying producer Boney Kapoor, and it was her first-ever home purchase. The home was eventually closed due to leakage and maintenance issues but Boney Kapoor renovated it after Sridevi’s passing in 2018.
Earlier in 2022, Janhvi shared a glimpse of her Chennai home with Vogue India. Revealing her memories with the home, Janhvi had told Vogue, “She and I would leave for Chennai a day or two before my father would arrive because she’d want to decorate the house with flowers and make sure all the dishes he loved were ready. You’d always hear the strains of Mani Ratnam and A. R. Rahman’s music when mum was around. Once, dad made his famous extra cheesy, extra creamy scrambled eggs, and we all sat around and ate them on this very patio. It was exciting because it was the first time he had cooked for us.”
The Chennai home boasts of a lavish living space, a ‘secret room’, a patio, a gallery fill with family portraits, one of Sridevi’s early artworks, artworks crafted by Janhvi and her younger sister Khushi Kapoor, and a stunningly designed bathroom.
Alongside Janhvi’s childhood home in Chennai, Airbnb has listed several other iconic properties on its platform, including real-life house from Disney-Pixar’s ‘Up’ in Abiquiu, New Mexico, the X-Men mansion in New York’s Westchester County, Kevin Hart’s members-only Coramino Live Lounge, a private Doja Cat concert, Prince’s iconic Purple Rain house in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and the headquarters from ‘Inside Out.’