Sunday, Apr 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Jada Pinkett Smith Never Wanted To Get Married To Will Smith; Old Clip Resurfaces And Is Going Viral!

Post the Oscar slap controversy involving actor Will Smith and actor-comedian Chris Rock, an old video clip from 2018 has resurfaced. It shows actress Jada Pinkett Smith confessing that she didn't want to get married to Will Smith in 1997.

Jada Pinkett Smith Never Wanted To Get Married To Will Smith; Old Clip Resurfaces And Is Going Viral!
Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith Instagram/ @jadapinkettsmith

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Apr 2022 2:11 pm

‘The Red Table' talk show was started by actor Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and amidst the Oscar 2022 slap controversy an old clip has resurfaced online. The idea behind the show was to get therapy as a family and fix the issues.

In the resurfaced clip, Pinkett Smith is seen sitting with Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris (Gammy) and daughter Willow Smith when she reveals she didn’t want to get married. Pinkett Smith even confessed that she cried while walking down the aisle before marrying Smith in 1997, according to India Today.

Related stories

Denzel Washington Opens Up About Will Smith-Chris Rock Slap Debacle At Oscars 2022

Oscars 2022: Will Smith Apologises To Chris Rock; Says, 'Joke Was Too Much For Me To Bear'

Oscars 2022: Comedian Chris Rocks Refuses To File A Police Report Against Actor Will Smith After The Altercation

The actress said, “I was under so much pressure, you know, being a young actress, being young, and I was just, like, pregnant and I just didn’t know what to do, I never wanted to be married.” The clip from 2018, is now going viral after the Oscars 2022 controversy of Will Smith going on stage and slapping actor-comedian Chris Rock.

For those unversed, Smith went on the stage and slapped Rock for making an insensitive joke about Pinkett Smith’s shaven head.

This old video also sees Pinkett Smith talking about how her mother forced her to marry Smith after she became pregnant with their son, Jaden. Pinkett Smith said in the video, “It was almost as if Gammy was like, ‘You have to get married, so let’s talk about the wedding,’” which led to Gammy recollecting, “I remember feeling very strongly and wanting you guys to be married.”

Banfield-Norris continued, “It was a mess. Jada was sick, she was very unpleasant She didn’t cooperate with anything.” Pinkett Smith said in agreement, “And I was so upset that I had to have a wedding. I was so pissed I went crying down the freaking aisle. I cried the whole way down the aisle.”

Tags

Art & Entertainment Will Smith Jada Pinkett Smith Chris Rock The Red Table Talk Show Oscars Oscars 2022 Will Smith Slap Art And Entertainment Will Smith Jada Pinkett Smith Chris Rock Hollywood
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Omicron Sub-Variant XE: Its Symptoms, Severity, All You Need To Know

Omicron Sub-Variant XE: Its Symptoms, Severity, All You Need To Know

Book Review: Karma by Sadhguru

Book Review: Karma by Sadhguru