Jada Pinkett Smith Never Wanted To Get Married To Will Smith; Old Clip Resurfaces And Is Going Viral!

‘The Red Table' talk show was started by actor Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and amidst the Oscar 2022 slap controversy an old clip has resurfaced online. The idea behind the show was to get therapy as a family and fix the issues.

In the resurfaced clip, Pinkett Smith is seen sitting with Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris (Gammy) and daughter Willow Smith when she reveals she didn’t want to get married. Pinkett Smith even confessed that she cried while walking down the aisle before marrying Smith in 1997, according to India Today.

The actress said, “I was under so much pressure, you know, being a young actress, being young, and I was just, like, pregnant and I just didn’t know what to do, I never wanted to be married.” The clip from 2018, is now going viral after the Oscars 2022 controversy of Will Smith going on stage and slapping actor-comedian Chris Rock.

For those unversed, Smith went on the stage and slapped Rock for making an insensitive joke about Pinkett Smith’s shaven head.

This old video also sees Pinkett Smith talking about how her mother forced her to marry Smith after she became pregnant with their son, Jaden. Pinkett Smith said in the video, “It was almost as if Gammy was like, ‘You have to get married, so let’s talk about the wedding,’” which led to Gammy recollecting, “I remember feeling very strongly and wanting you guys to be married.”

Banfield-Norris continued, “It was a mess. Jada was sick, she was very unpleasant She didn’t cooperate with anything.” Pinkett Smith said in agreement, “And I was so upset that I had to have a wedding. I was so pissed I went crying down the freaking aisle. I cried the whole way down the aisle.”