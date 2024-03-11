It Was Mukesh Bhatt Who Suggested Cape Town As Location For 'Lootere'

Jai, who's better known as acclaimed director Hansal Mehta's son, said: "We thought of many locations for 'Lootere', including Gujarat, and even thought of building sets in Mumbai. But there were no ships available. The team went to Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Abu Dhabi and even Sharjah to explore further, but we were met with little to no success. There was even a time when we thought of going to Morocco or Egypt."

When the 'Lootere' team was wrestling with options that were not working out, Jai remembers how he coincidentally met Bhatt and shared the problem with him. That was when Bhatt "confidently suggested" Cape Town.