Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Khan's ‘Qala’ To Release On Netflix; Says, ‘Never Been Fond Of The Word Debut’

Babil Khan will be making the much-talked-about debut on the big screen after a long time. His father, the legendary Irrfan Khan, would be so proud of him for this achievement.

Babil Khan
Babil Khan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 6:58 pm

Babil Khan's entry into movies now has a release date. The talented newcomer is set to captivate the world with his much-awaited screen debut in Anvitaa Dutt's Qala. Featuring a stunning ensemble cast of Babil Khan, Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Amit Sial, the period musical drama is set to release exclusively on Netflix on December 1.

Set in the 1930s and late 1940s, Qala tells the story of a young playback singer and how the past catches up with her, causing her to unravel at the peak of her success.

Babil Khan says, “I have never been fond of the word ‘debut’ or its implications as the story is and will always be greater than the individual; let’s say the first time I worked in a film as an actor was a period of rigorous personal evolution through a very difficult time. For this I am exceptionally grateful to the makers of this film and of this universe.”

Babil also has the upcoming series The Railway Men by YRF Entertainment on his cards.

