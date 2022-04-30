Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Irrfan Khan's 'Apno Se Bewafai' To Release Soon

Late actor Irrfan Khan's movie 'Apno Se Bewafai' was supposed to release on the actor's second death anniversary but was postponed.

Irrfan Khan's 'Apno Se Bewafai' To Release Soon
Irrfan Khan Instagram/ @irrfan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Apr 2022 10:07 pm

It has been two years since the demise of actor Irrfan Khan. One of his unreleased films, ‘Apno Se Bewafai’ was scheduled to released on the actor’s second death anniversary. However, Piyush Shah, who is associated with the movie, told ETimes, “We want to the audience to see this film which is a total family entertainer, but there were three releases this week.” 

Related stories

Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Pens A Heart Felt Letter On Father's Second Death Anniversary

Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: Divya Dutta Remembers The Actor, Wishes The Best For His Son Babil

Irrfan Khan Supported Me In Making Contacts In Hollywood, Says Nitu Chandra

The movie was certified by CBFC in 2019 itself, the maker’s were even ready for a release but the pandemic changed everything. “We wanted to release ‘Apno Se Bewafai’ around April 2020, which was just after ‘Angrezi Medium’ but the lockdown happened and our film’s release had to be postponed.”

Shah then talked about what Khan thought of the film, ”He was a thorough gentleman and told me to release the film and offered full support.” Khan’s wife Sutra also shared an old image showing the late actor interacting with his son Babil on sets. She also wrote a heart touching caption below it. 

Khan was battling cancer since 2018, and was admitted for colon infection in 2020 after which he died. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Irrfan Khan Apno Se Bewafai Death Anniversary Bollywood Bollywood Actor Art And Entertainment Entertainment Movies Upcoming Movies Irrfan Khan India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Ten Most Wondrous Personalities Worth Knowing

The Ten Most Wondrous Personalities Worth Knowing

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'