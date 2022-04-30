Irrfan Khan's 'Apno Se Bewafai' To Release Soon

It has been two years since the demise of actor Irrfan Khan. One of his unreleased films, ‘Apno Se Bewafai’ was scheduled to released on the actor’s second death anniversary. However, Piyush Shah, who is associated with the movie, told ETimes, “We want to the audience to see this film which is a total family entertainer, but there were three releases this week.”

The movie was certified by CBFC in 2019 itself, the maker’s were even ready for a release but the pandemic changed everything. “We wanted to release ‘Apno Se Bewafai’ around April 2020, which was just after ‘Angrezi Medium’ but the lockdown happened and our film’s release had to be postponed.”

Shah then talked about what Khan thought of the film, ”He was a thorough gentleman and told me to release the film and offered full support.” Khan’s wife Sutra also shared an old image showing the late actor interacting with his son Babil on sets. She also wrote a heart touching caption below it.

Khan was battling cancer since 2018, and was admitted for colon infection in 2020 after which he died.