On Monday (March 28), OTT streaming platform Disney+Hotstar announced that they will stream the Indian adaptation of the awards winning Irish series, ‘Blood’.



The Indian adaptation will be directed by the directors of ‘Mirzapur’ Mihir Desai and Gurmmeet Singh as the show runner. The Irish series stars Carolina Main and Adrian Dunbar and is created by Sophie Petzel. The series revolves around the familial bonds, memories and the past’s impact on the present.

According to the press release by the platform, ‘The title is an enigmatic narrative that will hook its audience with intelligence and suspense, as it masterly explores the many perspectives of the same situation that sits on the brim of dark, unpredictable mystery.'



Gaurav Banerjee, Head of Content at Disney+ Hotstar, and HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said they are elated to announce the Indian adaptation of 'Blood', thereby, further strengthening their thriller offerings on the platform.

"The demand for entertainment is rapidly evolving, and viewers’ want for new-fangled content is expanding. On our journey to engage with millions of viewers, we are delighted to be able to collaborate with the most prolific creative minds at All3Media International to present stories that defy narratives to satiate our viewer’s appetite for unparalleled entertainment experience," Banerjee said.

The Indian version of the show will be produced by Dreamers & Doers Co, a premium content studio owned by Reliance Entertainment, in association with All3Media International. All3Media International’s EVP APAC Sabrina Duguet said they are delighted to bring an Indian version of this drama.

Duguet added, ”Sophie Petzal’s impeccable writing skillfully draws viewers into the story with its universally relevant themes and innovative take on the thriller-mystery genre, making 'Blood' perfect for Indian adaptation,"

CEO of Dreamers & Doers Co, Namit Sharma said, they are constantly looking for great subjects that they can bring to the Indian market and ‘Blood' is a story that is universal.

"Our showrunner Gurmmeet Singh and director Mihir Desai have crafted the series with passion and care and we couldn’t be more proud of this fact. Dark, delicious and deceptive - ‘Blood’ is a family drama like no other," Sharma said.

The new adaptation of the show, set originally in Ireland, will debut on Disney+ Hotstar under the banner of Hotstar Specials.



Inputs by PTI