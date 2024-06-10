‘The French Italian’: Aristotle Athari And Catherine Cohen’s Film Gets Massive Applause At Tribeca Festival 2024 – View Pics

For the unversed, ‘The French Italian’ revolves around Doug (Aristotle Athari) and Valerie (Catherine Cohen) who have committed a mistake. They have a hate-fueled fixation with the jerks downstairs — who constantly appear to be singing karaoke in a brownstone. This recently drove them to depart the city for Doug's parents' house upstate, foregoing a wonderful bargain on a rent-stabilized apartment in the process. Their pals are outraged, and regret has set in. They begin preparing their retribution, and before they realize it, they are creating an off-Broadway play starring their rival.