Hollywood

‘The French Italian’: Aristotle Athari And Catherine Cohen’s Film Gets Massive Applause At Tribeca Festival 2024 – View Pics

The 2024 Tribeca Festival held the premiere of ‘The French Italian’ recently. The cast and crew were present and the film received immense appreciation from all over. Here are a few pictures from the grand evening.

Catherine Cohen Photo: Andy Kropa
The 2024 Tribeca Festival held the premiere of ‘The French Italian’ recently. The film has been in the news ever since it was announced. The film already had made an impact and started trending on social media from the time it was picked for a premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. The cast and crew were present for the film premiere, and the movie received immense appreciation from all over.

For the unversed, ‘The French Italian’ revolves around Doug (Aristotle Athari) and Valerie (Catherine Cohen) who have committed a mistake. They have a hate-fueled fixation with the jerks downstairs — who constantly appear to be singing karaoke in a brownstone. This recently drove them to depart the city for Doug's parents' house upstate, foregoing a wonderful bargain on a rent-stabilized apartment in the process. Their pals are outraged, and regret has set in. They begin preparing their retribution, and before they realize it, they are creating an off-Broadway play starring their rival.

Writer-cum-director Rachel Wolther's caustic wit sets ‘The French Italian’ in the tradition of hipster comedies like ‘Girls And Search Party’, riffing on the art of Googling, lesbian double engagements, and New York City apartment politics. Add a bit of theatre dramatics to it, and you have cringe humour at its most hilariously self-centred best.

Here are a few pictures from the grand movie premiere:

1. Chloe Cherry

Chloe Cherry
Chloe Cherry Photo: Andy Kropa
Actor Chloe Cherry attends the ‘The French Italian’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at Village East by Angelika in New York.

2. Rachel Wolther

Rachel Wolther
Rachel Wolther Photo: Andy Kropa
Director Rachel Wolther attends the ‘The French Italian’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at Village East by Angelika in New York.

3. Ikechukwu Ufomadu

Ikechukwu Ufomadu
Ikechukwu Ufomadu Photo: Andy Kropa
Actor Ikechukwu Ufomadu attends the ‘The French Italian’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at Village East by Angelika in New York.

4. Catherine Cohen

Catherine Cohen
Catherine Cohen Photo: Andy Kropa
Actor Catherine Cohen attends the ‘The French Italian’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at Village East by Angelika in New York.

