‘Satisfied’: Kelli O’Hara, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles And Others Attend Tribeca Festival 2024 – View Pics

The who’s who of the world of showbiz came down for the film premiere of ‘Satisfied’ at the Tribeca Festival. Kelli O’Hara, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles and many others came down together for the movie premiere. Here are a few glimpses from the premiere.

Kelli O’Hara, Renee Elise Goldsberry And Sara Bareilles Photo: Andy Kropa
The who's who of the world of showbiz came down for the film premiere of 'Satisfied' at the Tribeca Festival. Kelli O'Hara, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles and many others came down together for the movie premiere.

Here are a few glimpses from the premiere:

1. Renee Elise Goldsberry

Renee Elise Goldsberry
Renee Elise Goldsberry Photo: Andy Kropa
Actor Renee Elise Goldsberry attends the ‘Satisfied’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at the Beacon Theatre in New York.

2. Kelli O’Hara

Kelli O’Hara
Kelli O’Hara Photo: Andy Kropa
Actor Kelli O’Hara attends the ‘Satisfied’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at the Beacon Theatre in New York.

3. Sara Bareilles

Sara Bareilles
Sara Bareilles Photo: Andy Kropa
Actor Sara Bareilles attends the ‘Satisfied’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at the Beacon Theatre in New York.

4. Billy Porter

Billy Porter
Billy Porter Photo: Andy Kropa
Actor Billy Porter attends the ‘Satisfied’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at the Beacon Theatre in New York.

5. Renee Elise Goldsberry And Ariana DeBose

Renee Elise Goldsberry And Ariana DeBose
Renee Elise Goldsberry And Ariana DeBose Photo: Andy Kropa
Actors Renee Elise Goldsberry, left, and Ariana DeBose, right, attend the ‘Satisfied’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at the Beacon Theatre in New York.

6. Kelli O’Hara, Renee Elise Goldsberry And Sara Bareilles

Kelli O’Hara, Renee Elise Goldsberry And Sara Bareilles
Kelli O’Hara, Renee Elise Goldsberry And Sara Bareilles Photo: Andy Kropa
From left to right, actors Kelli O’Hara, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Sara Bareilles attend the ‘Satisfied’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at the Beacon Theatre in New York.

7. Renee Elise Goldsberry And Leslie Odom Jr.

Renee Elise Goldsberry And Leslie Odom Jr.
Renee Elise Goldsberry And Leslie Odom Jr. Photo: Andy Kropa
Actors Renee Elise Goldsberry, left, and Leslie Odom Jr., right, attend the ‘Satisfied’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at the Beacon Theatre in New York.

8. Brian Stokes Mitchell

Brian Stokes Mitchell
Brian Stokes Mitchell Photo: Andy Kropa
Actor Brian Stokes Mitchell attends the ‘Satisfied’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at the Beacon Theatre in New York.

