‘Satisfied’: Kelli O’Hara, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles And Others Attend Tribeca Festival 2024 – View Pics

The who’s who of the world of showbiz came down for the film premiere of ‘Satisfied’ at the Tribeca Festival. Kelli O’Hara, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles and many others came down together for the movie premiere.
1. Renee Elise Goldsberry
Actor Renee Elise Goldsberry attends the ‘Satisfied’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at the Beacon Theatre in New York.
2. Kelli O’Hara
Actor Kelli O’Hara attends the ‘Satisfied’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at the Beacon Theatre in New York.
3. Sara Bareilles
Actor Sara Bareilles attends the ‘Satisfied’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at the Beacon Theatre in New York.
4. Billy Porter
Actor Billy Porter attends the ‘Satisfied’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at the Beacon Theatre in New York.
5. Renee Elise Goldsberry And Ariana DeBose
Actors Renee Elise Goldsberry, left, and Ariana DeBose, right, attend the ‘Satisfied’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at the Beacon Theatre in New York.
6. Kelli O’Hara, Renee Elise Goldsberry And Sara Bareilles
From left to right, actors Kelli O’Hara, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Sara Bareilles attend the ‘Satisfied’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at the Beacon Theatre in New York.
7. Renee Elise Goldsberry And Leslie Odom Jr.
Actors Renee Elise Goldsberry, left, and Leslie Odom Jr., right, attend the ‘Satisfied’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at the Beacon Theatre in New York.
8. Brian Stokes Mitchell
Actor Brian Stokes Mitchell attends the ‘Satisfied’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at the Beacon Theatre in New York.