Hollywood

‘Satisfied’: Kelli O’Hara, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles And Others Attend Tribeca Festival 2024 – View Pics

The who’s who of the world of showbiz came down for the film premiere of ‘Satisfied’ at the Tribeca Festival. Kelli O’Hara, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles and many others came down together for the movie premiere. Here are a few glimpses from the premiere.